Auto Driver Held For Molesting 13-yr-old In Vehicle, Says He 'likes Doing It'

A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai's Powai area where in a 13-year-old minor girl was allegedly molested by the auto driver while she was returning home from her private tuition.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon between 12.00 pm to 12.45pm. As per the complaint, the minor girl was traveling from Powai's Hiranandani area to her home but near the JVLR (Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road) Bridge, the auto driver allegedly started moving his left hand on the thighs of the minor. When the minor objected to the act, the auto driver responded, "Mujhe accha lagta hain." (I feel good). The girl narrated the entire ordeal to her parents.

A complaint was filed at Powai Police Station against the accused. A case under IPC 354 , 354 (A) and Section 4 and 12 of POCSO Act was registered against the accused who was later identified as Bansham Soni (55).

The case was parallelly investigated by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit 10, who formed multiple teams. The teams of Crime Branch officers including API Todkar , Hawaldar Jagdish Dhargalkar, Santosh Dhanavde and Pawan Shinde started searching the accused, following which police started the investigation on the basis of the auto's registration number. After continuous search, police got information about the auto stationed at Ghatkopar area. A team of crime branch went there and arrested the accused on Sunday.

A crime branch officer said, "The accused lives in his auto and is an alcohol addict. He is a resident of Diva in Thane. He never goes home, he lives in his auto. When we arrested him, he confessed to his crime."

Mumbai Police DCP Crime Raj Tilak Roushan said, "When this case was reported, we started our parallel investigation in this matter. We started verifying the CCTV footages of the area where the incident had happened. Our crime branch officers identified the auto and on a tip off, we learnt about the auto's location, following which the accused was arrested and handed over to the local police."