Avalanche Hits Kishtwar’ Padder Leaving Todd Glacier To Fall Into River; No Loss Of Life

An avalanche on January 27, struck in Kishtwar’ Padder leaving Todd Glacier to slide into the district's river. No loss of lives were reported so far and search operations are underway with the administration trying to clean the debris.

A video of the snow avalanche hitting Padder district has come out which showed a large amount of snow running down the area between two hills. Making it a difficult escape for those present.

The avalanche tumbled into a river near a hamlet in the Mechail belt, but little harm was done since the community was far away, they added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued warning owing to reports of similar incidents.

The isolated valley

Jammu and Kashmir has moderate to severe snowfall throughout these winter months, burying the region's streets and buildings in a blanket of white and keeping the Valley isolated from the rest of the nation, making it harder for residents to lead active lifestyles.

Similar incidents

Earlier on January 14 an avalanche struck a village in the Gurez sector of the state’ Bandipora district, though no one was hurt nor any property was damaged, according to officials.

In another shocker, a landslide had also struck Dachan Marwah road in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir owing to heavy snowfall.

Jammu and Kashmir administration issues advisory

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had moreover issued an advisory for travelers not to venture at the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Following this, an avalanche warning had been issued for 12 districts, including Bandipora.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had also issued a ‘high danger’ avalanche warning for the Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a ‘medium danger’ warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts.

“Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,” SDMA officials said.