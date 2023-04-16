Avalanche Warning In Jammu And Kashmir, Four Districts On High Alert

An avalanche warning has been issued in the upper reaches of four districts of Jammu for the next 24 hours on Sunday by the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA). People living in these areas have been urged to take measures and avoid travelling into avalanche-prone areas until further restrictions are issued, according to a statement by JKDMA. The authority stated that avalanches with a 'low' hazard level are likely to occur above 3200 to 3500 metres above sea level in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora, and Kupwara.

According to the meteorological department, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy on April 18 and 19, with periodic light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches)/thunderstorm/lightning in fairly extensive areas of Kashmir division and a few spots in Jammu division. The weather department has also forecaste isolated light rain and thunderstorm in the next 24 hours, followed by fairly widespread precipitation until April 21.

From April 16 to 17, the weather will be typically cloudy with intermittent light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning, with occasional moderate rains for a short period scattered across a vast area of Kashmir and a few areas of Jammu division.