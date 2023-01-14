Avalanche Warnings In 12 Jammu And Kashmir Districts

Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts which witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall a day before.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said.

They said avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours, they said.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas, officials said.

Two labourers died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonamarg.

The higher reaches of Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall on Thursday and Friday.