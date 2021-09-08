Average Salary In India To Rise By 9.4% In 2022, Projects AON Survey

Despite the strong effects of the second wave of COVID-19, Indian companies are projecting a positive salary hike in the coming years. Having stayed resilient to the effects of the second wave of the pandemic, companies are now showing a hike in the average salary in India by 9.4 per cent in 2022, according to an AON annual salary survey. The percentages of increments could touch pre-Covid levels and the projected percentage of increment will be the highest in four years, making the economic recovery of corporations.

According to the recent AON survey, companies are turning positive about economic recovery. The survey suggests that the companies could hand out an average 9.4 per cent salary increase in 2022. This number provides a strong sign of economic recovery as well as improved consumer conditions and sentiment. Apart from 2018, when the average increment was 9.5 per cent, Indian companies haven’t reached the 9.4 per cent mark in six years.

Major sectors to hike average salary in India

The survey is backed by the current year’s average increment which came to a hike of 8.8 per cent. This was 1.1 per cent more than the projected hike of 7.7 per cent. The increased hike was due to a changed growth trajectory as the economy opened up and companies turned resilient to deal with the ongoing wave of the pandemic. The AON survey studied the projected salary hike in 2022 by analysing data from 1,300 companies across 39 industries in the country.

According to the survey, the IT industry will lead as the pay hike bandwagon with an average hike of 11.2 per cent, followed by professional services and e-commerce firms. These firms are projected to provide a hike of up to 10.6 per cent to their employees. The real estate sector, which took a major hit in recent years, is also expected to hand out a hiked increment at around 8.8 per cent. The restaurant sector is expected to follow closely after having a series of tough business years due to the pandemic induced lockdowns and restrictions. According to AON, the war for talent is once again happening in India, and this too has a major role to play in the projected increment hike.

IMAGE: PTI