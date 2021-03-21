Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri Warns Against Rising COVID Cases: 'Not Yet Time To Pawri'

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has joined the 'pawri' trend as he warned about the surge in coronavirus cases across several states in India. He said "it’s not the time to pawri" yet. Taking to his official Twitter handle the minister listed the tally of the overall fliers since May 25 last year, as he reminded those travelling to take up mandatory RT-PCR tests.

"With rising Covid-19 cases in some regions necessitating restrictions & imposition of compulsory RT-PCR tests, it's not yet time to #pawri. But the number of domestic fliers is holding steady. 2,47,037 fliers on 2,330 flights on 19 March 2021. More than 26.3 million fliers since 25 May," the minister tweeted on Saturday. Puri referred to the figures of the domestic passengers restoring to the pre-covid levels, as he said, "s is the highest since resumption of domestic flights since 25th May, 2020." His tweet comes as India on Sunday recorded the single highest daily cases of a novel coronavirus, nearly 43,000 within the last 24 hours.

Puri, meanwhile, also shared the statistics related to the recovery of the aviation sector in the aftermath of the dramatic hit suffered by international tourism after aircraft were grounded last year. The overall flight movements on March 19 tallied at an estimated 4,663 with total footfall at the airport surpassing over 4.96 lakh, he said in a tweet. On Wednesday, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also released data showing a rising trajectory of tourism last month as people resumed travel in full swing despite the pandemic.

Surge in COVID-19 cases

As India witnesses a fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the capital registering an onslaught of 813 new confirmed cases, the highest since 111 days, Union Health Ministry released data that suggested Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala and Delhi were major caseload contributors to the national tally. Collectively, these states comprised nearly 80.63 per cent of the total cases. Punjab, meanwhile, scrambled to impose new measures as it announced night curfew in at least 11 districts, prohibiting public assembly. State also ordered schools to shut down.