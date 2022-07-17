Aviation Minister Holds High-level Meet On Airlines' Safety Amid Series Of Technical Snags

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with senior MoCA and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in connection with safety issues that have been reported to the ministry in the last few weeks.

In the meeting, Scindia directed the officials that "there should be no compromise with the passengers' safety," adding that "safety is the paramount priority," a MoCA official told ANI.

Safety snags in Indian airlines grow

IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi on Sunday as a precaution after pilots reported a defect in one of the engines. On July 14, IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft. The DGCA is probing both incidents.

Reacting to today's incident, IndiGo said its flight 6E-1406 was diverted to Karachi. "The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," the air carrier informed in a statement.

An official of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said that all passengers of the IndiGo flight have been taken care of properly and provided refreshments after they were shifted to the transit lounge. "The plane was not cleared for flight so the Indian carrier has sent an alternate aircraft," he said.

Meanwhile, India's budget carrier SpiceJet is currently under regulatory scanner. On July 6, the DGCA issued a notice to SpiceJet after the airline reportest at least eight incidents of technical snags since June 19.

On July 5, SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi after the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The aviation regulation said that Spicejet "failed" to ensure safe, efficient and reliable air services and gave it three weeks time to respond.