Aviation Minister Scindia Announces Establishment Of Two New Airports In Jammu & Kashmir

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, during an interaction with DDC, BDC members, PRIs and locals at Harwan block of Srinagar district, said that new two airports shall be established in Jammu and Kashmir soon. The Minister said that an airport terminal worth Rs. 1500 crore shall be established on 25 thousand square kilometres in Kashmir, while another airport terminal worth Rs. 650 crore shall be established on 22 thousand square kilometres of land in Jammu.

'Development of connectivity will bring more tourists, boost prosperity in J&K'

“Since a special focus is being given on the development of both air and road connectivity in Jammu, a major road network including highways, ring road, tunnels, and other projects are being constructed across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh," said Jyotiraditya Scindia. He also added that the development of connectivity shall bring more tourists to J&K. He added that the promotion of tourism shall boost the economic activity and prosperity of the people of J&K.

The Civil Aviation Minister further added that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, an era of peace, progress and development has already started in Jammu and Kashmir and all the three regions including Ladakh have come on track to become number one in construction and development in the country.

“Among other major projects, work is going on in full swing on ring road worth Rs 3000 crore. 100 percent of households are being supplied electricity now, made possible by the current dispensation. Also, currently, 82 percent of the population is connected and being supplied tap water, however, the government is committed to cover all households in near future", the Union Minister said. "The PM Modi-led government was not only successful in curbing corruption in J&K but sectors including health, education, and others have also flourished in the UT during these years,” he added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also met J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar; discussed issues related to the strengthening of aviation infrastructure in the Union Territory of J&K.