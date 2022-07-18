Aviation Minister Scindia Holds Key Meet With Heads Of Airline Firms; Reviews Safety Norms

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on July 18, chaired a one-on-one meeting with the heads of airline companies in India. The meeting was organised to review air safety norms in the wake of the rising incidents that passengers of different airlines have encountered. To ensure the safety of the passengers, the Minister has issued certain instructions for each airline company to take steps at all levels by enhancing security surveillance.

This move follows a series of serious issues that were reported in India's domestic airline companies namely SpiceJet and IndiGo. The most recent incident involved an IndiGo flight which was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilot noticed a technical defect. SpiceJet too has been the centre of scrutiny after its planes suffered nine incidents ranging from radar glitches to a broken windshield in just three weeks.

SpiceJet, IndiGo's infamous technical debacles

Earlier on July 17, reports surfaced that an IndiGo flight bound to Hyderabad from Sharjah was diverted to Karachi where it made an unplanned landing. "After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," the company IndiGo said in a statement.

This marked the second instance when a domestic Indian airplane entered the airspace of Pakistan, the previous being SpiceJet SG-11 from Delhi to Dubai that made its landing at Karachi airport. Another incident involving IndiGo was reported on July 15 when a Gujarat-bound Indigo flight was diverted to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, again due to a technical fault. The diversion, according to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was a precautionary measure after vibrations were reported in the engines for a fraction of a second.

SpiceJet, on the other hand, is in an unending loop of controversies not just because of the life-threatening airline issues but also because of its MD Ajay Singh being booked for an alleged case of fraud. Singh was booked under allegations of duping a businessman for crores of Rupees on the pretext of allotting him company shares. These charges were, however, rejected by the company, which in its statement said that the case filed by liquor dealer Amit Arora is "frivolous, mischievous, and completely bogus."