Aviation Ministry Bans Meals On Flights Having Duration Upto 2 Hours Amid COVID-19 Spike

Ministry of Civil Aviation on April 12 rolled out fresh guidelines on domestic travel and said that airlines are not allowed to serve meals on flights that have a duration of fewer than two hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing an increase in novel coronavirus variants, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that the ban will come into effect from April 15. The official letter also stated that when the scheduled domestic flights were resumed on May 25 after the COVID-19 cases surge in 2020, the ministry had allowed serving in-flight meals under specific conditions.

Modifying the previous order, the ministry’s fresh directive said: "The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors, may provide meals services on board, where the in-flight duration is two hours or more."

“Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages as per the policy of the Airlines, wherein the flight duration is two hours or more,” it added before adding the conditions that include the usage of completely disposable tray set-up, plates and cutlery which shall not be reused.

The guidelines on Monday came as India on April 12 overtook Brazil as the second-most affected country in the world in terms of a number of COVID-19 cases as it recorded 168,912 new infections. The new coronavirus cases on Monday pushed the nation’s overall tally to 13.52 million which is more than Brazil’s 13.48 million cases, as per Johns Hopkins University tally as of April 12. While more infectious variants have budded in several nations, India’s COVID-19 death toll is at 170,179.

India Signs Air Bubble Pact With Sri Lanka

The Aviation Ministry said in a statement on April 10 that India has finalised a bilateral air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, allowing the operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries. It said on Twitter, "India has finalized an air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, making it the 6th such arrangement in SAARC region & the 28th in total. All the eligible passengers will be able to travel between the 2 countries in the near future. Travel safe!"

Image credits: PTI/Unsplash