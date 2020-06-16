'Decision On Resumption Of International Flights Likely To Be Taken In July': Hardeep Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday expressed confidence that the decision to resume international flights will be taken in the coming month. Centre intimated all stakeholders and passengers that the decision to resume international flights is not easy, as it requires talking to all the states in the country and the international agencies.

While addressing a webinar--'Reposing the Faith in Flying' --organised by GMR group stated that many requests, suggestions and demands have come from the flyers to resume international flights, but this may be possible once the entire ecosystem is ready for international service.

"We are confident that in the coming month we will start taking decisions on resuming international flights, I do not want to put a timeline here all stakeholders and passengers need to be taken into confidence. We are trying to ensure that the government of all states is ready first for international flights. Being a minister, I received many requests, suggestions and demands from the flyers to resume international flights, but this may be possible once the entire ecosystem is ready for international service," Puri said.

"We are operating many flights to abroad under Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians amid COVID-19 situations, but we are operating empty aircraft from India to Gulf country because UAE has banned the entry of many nationals including India into the country," Puri added.

Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday revealed that 730 departures and 734 arrivals had been handled since the resumption of domestic flights in the country on May 25. He added that during this period, 67,718 people had flown across the country and that a footfall of 1,35,954 passengers across multiple states had been successfully handled. All domestic and international flights had been suspended in India after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25.

No recovery for aviation sector till 2023

However, even with the resumption of domestic air travel, experts have predicted that passenger demand will be critically depressed in 2021 globally and the Airline industry will not see a substantial recovery before 2023. According to the Moody's Investors Service Moody's Investors Service, the aviation sector is likely to face difficulties in a post-pandemic world where major factors such as health concerns, variations in corporate travel policies, possible restrictions on international arrivals and lower discretionary spending restrain air passenger demand into 2022.

"The industry will undergo substantial permanent structural changes. Potential for failures of weaker airlines and government intervention to leave fewer, larger companies, polarised between more efficient operators and strategic state-supported airlines," said Moody's.

