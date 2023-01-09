Aviation Ministry Instructs Airlines To Promptly Report Unruly In-flight Behaviour

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued strict instructions to all airlines to immediately report any unruly behaviour by any passenger, sources close to the ministry said. This comes shortly after another incident of inappropriate behaviour aboard an Air India flight surfaced amid the 'pee gate' investigation.

Earlier on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) called on Air India seeking an explanation for not reporting two incidents when passengers misbehaved aboard flights on December 5 and December 6, 2022.

The first incident involves a passenger smoking in the lavatory despite being instructed not to by the cabin crew, whereas in another incident, a man urinated on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she was in the lavatory.

"Air India didn’t report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023. After perusal of the reply submitted by M/s Air India through email dated 06.01.2023, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to the handling of unruly passengers as per DGCA CAR Section -3, Series-M, Part-VI have not been complied with. It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed", DGCA's official statement read.

New incident of misbehaviour surfaces

I think, cabin crew are not trained for such situations. The brawl continued for 10-15 minutes. It should have been stopped by the crew at the very beginning: Eyewitness of brawl on Thai-Smile Airlines' Bangkok-Kolkata flight

Meanwhile, more incidents of in-flight misbehaviour have continued to surface, the latest being a brawl on a Delhi-Patna Indigo flight. Two drunk flyers allegedly broke into a brawl following a spat with a crew member and went on to misbehave with a female flight attendant. The two were arrested by the Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF, the Patna Airport SHO said.

Alok Kumar, one of the eyewitnesses of the incident, told Republic that the airline took no action initially and that the drunk passenger grabbed his bag and left the airport upon landing.

"There has to be some guideline about the behaviour during the flight. I think then only these things will stop", he said.

Apart from the incidents on Air India and Indigo, another incident was reported on a Goa-bound Go First flight. This time, the miscreants were two international passengers who were deboarded for misbehaving with the cabin crew before the flight took off from Delhi on January 5.