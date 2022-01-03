Aviation Ministry Releases Draft National Air Sports Policy; Seeks Public Feedback

With an aim to leverage India's potential for air sports and make the country one of the top sports destinations by 2030, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released the draft National Air Sports Policy (NASP 2022) for public feedback. Releasing it on the official website of the Aviation Ministry, suggestions have also been sought for the same by January 31, 2022, 5 PM.

Ministry of Civil Aviation releases draft ‘National Air Sports Policy’ for public feedback https://t.co/UGQlQ5it5L — PIB Civil Aviation (@Pib_MoCA) January 2, 2022

Furthermore, as per the official release by the Ministry, the policy seeks to leverage India's potential towards air sports and place a strong focus on ensuring International best practices in safety. The statement reads, "India has the potential to be among the leading nations in the world of air sports and has a large geographical expanse, diverse topography, as well as fair weather conditions. Also, with a large population including the youth, it has a growing culture for adventure sports and aviation. Meanwhile, the creation of air sports hubs will not just enhance the direct revenue from their sports activities but will also multiply the benefits in terms of travelling, tourism, infrastructure, and local employment. It will also help in bringing sports professionals and tourists from across the world further boosting the economy."

India aims to promote air sports sector through NASP-2022

The Union government in association with the Aviation Ministry which plants to promote the country's air sports sector by making it affordable, accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable has drafted the draft National Air Sports Policy as a step towards the direction and on the basis of the inputs received from policymakers, air sports practitioners and the public at large. The policy is said to be an evolving document and will be modified from time to time. Also, an Air Sports Federation of India (ASFI) will be also established which will act as an apex governing body.

Apart from the policy, with an aim to make air sports affordable for the public, it will also look forward to requesting the GST Council for considering rationalising the GST rate over air sports to 5% or less. Speaking on the funding for the development of air sports, it is likely to come from corporate investors, membership fees, sponsors, events, and media rights.

