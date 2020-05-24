Aviation Ministry Resumes Flights Under UDAN Scheme; Issues New Guidelines

In accordance with the guidelines by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, regional air connectivity services under the UDAN scheme will also resume but in select areas and with conditions. In the order, the ministry on Sunday said that all the operational routes in priority areas which include the northeastern region, hill states and islands are permitted to resume operations.

Taking to Twitter, Hardeep Singh Puri stated that preference is given to flights connecting North-East region, hill states, islands & short-haul routes. He added that the flights will be augmented in a calibrated manner.

A decision to restart flights under UDAN Scheme has been taken by @MoCA_GoI.

Preference being given to flights connecting North-East region, hill states, islands & short haul routes.

Flights will be augmented in a calibrated manner. Further details will be issued by the ministry. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 24, 2020

Further, all operational helicopter routes are permitted to resume operations. All operational routes with no viability gap funding (VGF) are permitted, it said. The ministry also said that all operational routes up to 500 km stage length are permitted to resume operations. And selected airline operators (SAOs) are allowed to operationalise awarded routes under UDAN, including seaplanes on the permitted routes.

Selected airline operators may also be allowed to operate regional connectivity scheme routes with stage length more than 500 km as per the respective SAO agreements in cases where the operation of such routes are necessary for repositioning of aircraft for a network which consists of all other permitted RCS routes.

Centre issues domestic travel guidelines

The guidelines state that asymptomatic passengers are permitted to travel, but will be advised to self-monitor for 14 days. Meanwhile, symptomatic patients will be nearest COVID health facility, with mild symptomatic patients given the option of home quarantine - if they test negative. The Centre has also advised asymptomatic people to inform district surveillance officer if they develop symptoms.

