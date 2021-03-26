Aviation Ministry To Start Putting 'unruly Passengers' On 'no-fly' List: Hardeep Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday (March 26, 2021) said that India is winning the fight against the Coronavirus but, due to the carelessness of a few people, the government is forced to take strict action. Aviation Minister added that the Ministry has instructed the Airways to start placing people on the "no-fly" list. He also informed that the Air travel routes are much safer than the surface routes during the pandemic.

India is winning the fight against the Coronavirus: Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister said, "We are winning the fight against Corona. However, there are few people who are being careless and we have started putting people on the no-fly list. Air travel is much safer than surface route travels." READ | Aviation minister Hardeep Puri warns against rising COVID cases: 'Not yet time to pawri'

Hardeep Singh Puri says 'Air Travel is safer than surface routes'

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has instructed the strict compliance of Coronavirus protocols during air travel. Passengers who do not properly wear masks inside the aircraft or who do not meet COVID-19 guidelines will be de-boarded, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an official notice issued on March 13. Ministry of Civil Aviation suggested if a passenger continues to violate policy after repeated warnings, will be noted as an "unruly passenger."

The mask must not be moved below the nose unless there are extraordinary circumstances, read the notice. The CISF or other police officers posted at the airport's entrance were directed by the Centre to ensure that no one entered the terminal without wearing a mask. It had been documented by the Ministry of Aviation that the Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) and other supervising officers must personally guarantee it. Passengers who do not adhere to the COVID-19 Protocol should be turned over to security agencies after being properly warned. It also said that after getting several alerts, they must be dealt with according to the rule.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: PTI/Unsplash)