Avoid Steroids, Test For TB If Post-COVID Cough Remains: Centre's New Treatment Guidelines

The Union Government on Tuesday released fresh clinical guidelines for COVID-19 treatment advising doctors to avoid prescribing steroids. Citing the possible increase in risks of secondary infections such as the black fungus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urged doctors to limit the use of steroids in the early stages of clinical treatment. During the second wave of COVID-19, India had witnessed a massive spike in cases of black fungus infections.

“Anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory therapy (such as steroids) can have risk of secondary infection such as invasive mucormycosis when used too early, at higher dose or for longer than required," the Centre said.

The latest guidelines for the management of adult COVID-19 patients also recommend testing for tuberculosis and other conditions if the cough persists for more than two to three weeks. Last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had noted how tuberculosis deaths had risen for the first time in over a decade due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The agency shared that the pandemic had “reversed years of global progress” in the battle against TB.

Health Ministry urges States to ramp up COVID testing

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also issued a notice to States/UTs asking them "to immediately increase testing in a strategic manner" keeping in view the trend of case positivity in specific areas. The advisory stated that testing must remain a key strategy on two counts- identification of new clusters and hotspots of infection and ensuring reduction in mortality and morbidity.

"In order to ensure than an effective track of the spread of the pandemic is kept and also immediate citizen-centric action is initiated, it is incumbent upon all States/UTs to enhance testing," the Health Ministry said.

With 2,38,018 new infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of coronavirus cases rose to 3,76,18,271 on January 18. Out of these, 8,891 cases pertain to the new Omicron variant. Moreover, the active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 310 fresh fatalities taking the total death toll to 4,86,761.

