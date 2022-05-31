Avoid tobacco use, its harmful to people and nature: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 31 (PTI) In view of the health problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, people should avoid use of tobacco as it not only harms the individuals using it, but also those around them as well as the nature, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the CM said tobacco use poses a threat not only to human health but also to the nature.

Vijayan also said that tobacco also results in deadly side effects and people should avoid using it.

Therefore, everyone should pledge to give up tobacco and build a healthy society, he said in his post. PTI HMP ROH ROH

