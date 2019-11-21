Awantipora: J&K Police Arrests Terrorist Who Was Threatening Locals

The Jammu and Kashmir police in Awantipora on Thursday arrested a terrorist in the area who was threatening the locals. Identified as Asif Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Larow Jageer area in Tral was involved in publishing and circulating threatening posters in the area. According to reports, he was associated with the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Terrorists identified in J&K

In a major success for security forces in the fight against terrorism in Kashmir, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module was busted in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday. Four terrorists associated with the JeM terror outfit who were responsible for carrying out several terror-related attacks in south Kashmir were arrested by the police. Jaish-e-Mohammed is the same, Pakistan-based terror group that carried out the February 14 Pulwama attack this year.

Read: Desperate Pakistan, terrorist handlers trying various tactics to provoke people: DGP

Police arrest five LeT supporters in Baramulla

The police on November 16 in the Sopore town of Baramulla arrested five terror supporters who were involved in threatening and intimidating locals in the area. According to reports, three persons identified as Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir both residents of Brath-Kalan Sopore and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir resident of Check Brath Sopore were arrested and incriminating materials including threat posters were recovered from their possession. Further, the initial investigation into the matters revealed that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Sopore area.

Read: J&K: One terrorist gunned down by forces in Ganderbal after encounter

Current situation of Kashmir

Meanwhile, the Centre has stated that the situation in Kashmir is slowly being restored back to normalcy. While traffic has been seen increasing in the Valley, public transport is still not functional, as informed by authorities. While landline connections have been restored completely, internet and cell connections too have been restored to most parts of the Valley, according to Kashmir administration. Schools have also opened in the Valley and attendance has been gradually rising. The state administration has been giving regular reports about medical facilities functional in the Valley. But major Kashmiri politicians like Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to remain under detention.

Read: Big Win: Terror module busted, four JeM terrorists arrested in Pulwama

Read:LeT terrorist Hyder’s hideout busted; incriminating materials seized