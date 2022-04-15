In an awe-inspiring demonstration of valour and courage, an injured Central Reserve Police Force service member who was paid a visit by Lt Gen DP Pandey, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, insited that his brothers-in-arms kill the terrorists who attacked him and martyred his partner, Head Constable Vishal Kumar.

The footage that is being widely shared on Twitter depicts the injured soldier, Assistant Sub-Inspector Niranjan Singh, who was shot by the terrorists in Kashmir, recovering at a military hospital when he was visited by Lt Gen DP Pandey. Despite his injuries, the soldier expressed a desire to eliminate the terrorists and avenge the attack.

The conversation goes as follows:

ASI Niranjan Singh is clearly grievously injured. As the Chinar Corps Commander tells him to not lose hope, apart from the affirmative response, the CRPF Jawan has one request of his senior officer: 'Maar Do Unko' ('Kill them'). Lt Gen Pandey then assures him that the terrorists will be killed. On being told that ASI Niranjan Singh harbours a lot of anger, Lt Gen Pandey says that's a good thing, because it'll help him recover quickly. Lt Gen Pandey then encourages him to get well soon and eliminate the terrorists himself.

One CRPF trooper was slain, two sustained injuries in recent terror attacks in Srinagar

At least one CRPF trooper was slain following a deadly terrorist attack against the security forces in Srinagar after the terror operatives opened fire last week near the Maisuma Bridge area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Two other soldiers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to SMHS Hospital. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists who attacked the civilians and CRPF personnel. On April 11, the police and CRPF announced that they killed two foreign terrorists that were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba in a house in the Bishember Nagar area of Srinagar. At least three police and CRPF personnel were also injured in the deadly encounter.

The Pakistan-backed terrorists have also been targeting innocent Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. In the latest, an innocent Kashmiri Pandit was fired on by terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The police in Kulgam informed that an investigation has been set into motion to nab the attackers of Satish Kumar Singh Rajput, who was a driver by profession. "All this is the frustration of Pakistan. They're killing us and targeting us. 'Are we not humans, what's our mistake?'" These are the questions innocent Kashmiri pandits asked to terrorist groups. A letter of threat named ‘Letter to kafirs’ was also issued by a terror group named Lashkar-E-Islam in North Kashmir's Baramulla district threatening the civilian population of the Indian state. It warned Kashmiri Pandits, migrants, and ‘RSS agents” barbarically stating that they "will be killed and sent to hell.”