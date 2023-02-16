Awhad Booked For Assaulting Thane Civic Official; Wife Refutes Claim, Alleges 'conspiracy'

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was booked for assaulting the Assistant Municipal Commissioner for Thane Mahesh Aher on February 15 outside the civic body's headquarters in Mumbai. However, his wife has repeatedly refused the claims and said that a conspiracy is being planned against her husband to frame him in false charges.

The development took place after four members of the NCP on Wednesday assaulted the Assistant Municipal Commissioner after he issued death threats against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. The NCP leaders’ action came following an audio clip of Mahesh Aher went viral on the internet in which he confessed to having planned to kill NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and his family.

In the audio clip, Aher purportedly said that he hired a sharpshooter for the purpose with the help of gangster Babaji, alias Subhash Singh Thakur, who is lodged in Tihar jail.

Awhad and four others booked

After the Assistant Municipal Commissioner for Thane Mahesh Aher was allegedly beaten up by four members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday, Awhad and others were booked by the police on charges of assaulting a government servant, rioting and attempt to murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Thane police filed an FIR under IPC sections 120B, 353, 332, 307, 506, 143, 148, and 149 against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and four others.

Awhad’s wife terms it a ‘conspiracy’

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Jitendra Awhad’s wife said, “There is no left in Thane. Nobody wants to take our side. Was Mr Awhad seen in the video? Yes, the assault has taken place, but my husband was not present there. The four accused in the case are like a family to us.”

“I think this is a conspiracy against him (Jitendra Awhad). Some grave acts like Arms Act have been against the accused in the case. I have filed a police complaint against Mahesh Aher,” she added.