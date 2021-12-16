Last Updated:

AWWA To Host 3-day Lit Fest Abhivyakti From Dec 17; Smriti Irani To Be Present On Day 1

'Abhivyakti', a 3-day literary festival organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association, will kick off at the Taurus Officers Institute at Delhi Cantonment.

Piyushi Sharma
Indian Army

Image: PTI/Unsplash


'Abhivyakti', a three-day literary festival organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) will kick off at the Taurus Officers Institute at Delhi Cantonment on December 17. Day 1 of the event, which aims to create a platform for aspiring as well as seasoned writers "to tell their stories, showcase their flair for writing and meet other established authors and scribes", will be attended by Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani.

As part of the lit fest, the Taurus Officers Institute in Delhi Cantonment will witness a number of workshops on children's book authoring, mythological and historical retellings of tales from a female perspective, and book branding and marketing from 9 AM to 4 PM from Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19.  

Actor and author Sushmita Mukherjee will be among the key participants on the last day of the event on December 19. Current and past AWWA members, as well as accomplished authors like Rachna Bisht Rawat and Neha Dwivedi, will speak to aspiring authors and offer guidance during the festival that will introduce attendees to remarkable books, ideas, and discussions that will pique their interest in language and the world around them. 

Events at Abhivyakti lit fest 

AWWA will close the year 2021 with a unique Lit Fest for Army wives, which is another effort to acknowledge and empower our fraternity's creative members, the organisation informed. The festival will bring together writers, storytellers, journalists, and readers from all over India under one roof. All information about the festival along with their detailed schedule is available at www.awwa.org.in. 

  • Interview with celebrity author Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development
  • Interactive Session-Kya Khoya Kya Paya: Impact of childhood stories
  • Workshop on authoring books for children by Sutapa Basu
  • Rediscovering the joy of reading in the digital age
  • Quiz on literature trivia
  • Kitab nama-Hindi sahitya ki bebaak lekhikayein
  • Workshop on authoring books for children- by Vanita Vaid
  • Dil Ki Kalam Se- writing about war heroes.
  • A conversation with Rachna Bhist Rawat & Neha Dwivedi
  • Workshop on Creative Writing by Sahana Ahmed
  • Mythological and Historical re-tellings from Women’s perspective
  • Quiz on literature trivia
  • Getting to know the AWWA authors and their work in the first person
  • Daastangoi - An ancient art of storytelling by Fouzia
  • Panel Discussion on blogging, writing, publishing and marketing a book
  • Literature for children who have gone through trauma- by Shailaja Nair
  • Workshop on Storytelling
  • Face to face with AWWA authors
  • Stand up comedy by Harpriya

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)

