AWWA To Host 3-day Lit Fest Abhivyakti From Dec 17; Smriti Irani To Be Present On Day 1

'Abhivyakti', a three-day literary festival organised by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) will kick off at the Taurus Officers Institute at Delhi Cantonment on December 17. Day 1 of the event, which aims to create a platform for aspiring as well as seasoned writers "to tell their stories, showcase their flair for writing and meet other established authors and scribes", will be attended by Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani.

As part of the lit fest, the Taurus Officers Institute in Delhi Cantonment will witness a number of workshops on children's book authoring, mythological and historical retellings of tales from a female perspective, and book branding and marketing from 9 AM to 4 PM from Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19.

Actor and author Sushmita Mukherjee will be among the key participants on the last day of the event on December 19. Current and past AWWA members, as well as accomplished authors like Rachna Bisht Rawat and Neha Dwivedi, will speak to aspiring authors and offer guidance during the festival that will introduce attendees to remarkable books, ideas, and discussions that will pique their interest in language and the world around them.

Events at Abhivyakti lit fest

AWWA will close the year 2021 with a unique Lit Fest for Army wives, which is another effort to acknowledge and empower our fraternity's creative members, the organisation informed. The festival will bring together writers, storytellers, journalists, and readers from all over India under one roof. All information about the festival along with their detailed schedule is available at www.awwa.org.in.

Interview with celebrity author Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development

Interactive Session-Kya Khoya Kya Paya: Impact of childhood stories

Workshop on authoring books for children by Sutapa Basu

Rediscovering the joy of reading in the digital age

Quiz on literature trivia

Kitab nama-Hindi sahitya ki bebaak lekhikayein

Workshop on authoring books for children- by Vanita Vaid

Dil Ki Kalam Se- writing about war heroes.

A conversation with Rachna Bhist Rawat & Neha Dwivedi

Workshop on Creative Writing by Sahana Ahmed

Mythological and Historical re-tellings from Women’s perspective

Quiz on literature trivia

Getting to know the AWWA authors and their work in the first person

Daastangoi - An ancient art of storytelling by Fouzia

Panel Discussion on blogging, writing, publishing and marketing a book

Literature for children who have gone through trauma- by Shailaja Nair

Workshop on Storytelling

Face to face with AWWA authors

Stand up comedy by Harpriya

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)