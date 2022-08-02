Ayman Al-Zawahiri Killed: Al-Qaeda Terror Threats Under Him & What It Means For India

As dawn broke on Sunday, July 31, al-Qaeda chief Al-Zawahiri walked out on the balcony of his safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan, a place where he was suspected to have often lingered. U.S. intelligence, aware of his regular movement, fired two Hellfire missiles at the al-Qaeda leader as he stood, eliminating one of the most wanted terrorists of the globe.

"This terrorist leader is no more," Biden said in an address on Tuesday, July 2, as he expressed hope that the killing of the al-Qaida leader brings one more measure of closure to families of the victims of 9/11 attacks on the United States.

While al-Qaeda's hatred for the West is no hidden secret, the organization was recently becoming increasingly vociferous on several socio-political developments in India.

One of its first big missives targeted at India was issued recently in July 2022. Here the al-Qaeda warned not only of explosive attacks and vengeance against ‘saffron terrorists’ in Delhi, Bombay, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat but also of executions, hangings, and imprisonment.

In 2020, the al-Qaeda affiliate for the Indian subcontinent signalled plans to narrow down its focus on India by changing the name of its magazine 'Nawa-i Afghan Jihad' to 'Nawa-e-Gazwah-e-Hind', clearly a refocus from Afghanistan to Kashmir.

Here is a breakdown of al-Qaeda terror threats on India under Zawahiri, and what his death means for the country.

Al-Qaeda's foot in the Indian subcontinent: Formation of AQIS

In a 55-minute-long video released in September 2014, Ayman al-Zawahiri, who assumed charge of al-Qaeda following the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011, announced the establishment of a new branch of the outfit in the Indian subcontinent. He stated that it took two years to gather various jihadist factions into the new group, and projected Asim Umar, an Indian national and a former commander of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as its 'Emir'.

Interestingly, the same year, CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria on his show 'What in the world?' asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he thought it was a remarkable phenomenon that India with a population of 170 million Muslims had almost no or very few members of al-Qaeda. PM Modi had affirmed that Indian Muslims would not be allied with al-Qaeda given their patriotism, modernity, and literacy.

And despite the big announcement by Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2014, there was no formal presence or success of the AQIS in India, however, experts believe that al-Qaeda functioned through links with local Kashmiri factionist groups to spread insurgency in Jammu & Kashmir, an example of which emerged when a Kashmiri militant group calling itself "Ansar ut-Tawhid wal Jihad in Kashmir" published a video expressing support for al-Qaeda and offered to provide shelter to foreign fighters within AQIS.

By July 2018, the United States had designated Asim Umar, the AQIS Emir 'a global terrorist' and by the subsequent year in September, Afghan officials announced that they had killed Umar during a joint US-Afghan military raid in Helmand province of Afghanistan. Umar was born Sanaul Haq in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Even with the formation of AQIS in 2014, it took nearly 8 years for al-Qaeda to make its first massive statement against India.

Al-Qaeda's sudden spike in interest in India's internal affairs

April 2022

With the 'Hijab row' brewing in Karnataka, Ayman al-Zawahiri urged Indian Muslims to hit back at the 'oppression' in a 9-minute video titled 'The Noble Woman of India'. Released by al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media, the video saw Zawahiri hailing Muskan Khan- the Karnataka student who had taken on students objecting to her burqa to raise slogans of 'Allahu Akbar' in defiance. Claiming that the Hijab row had exposed the reality of 'Hindu India', he contended that Muskan Khan had given a moral lesson to other women who had an inferiority complex vis-à-vis the West. He also said that her act had inspired him to write a poem that he recited at the end of the video.

This video was significant not only for India but for the world. By virtue of this video, the al-Qaeda chief rebuffed rumours of his passing away in 2020. Prior to this, videos in March were made up of clips, while another on the 9/11 anniversary seemed disjointed. His last video prior to the 'The Noble Woman of India' was released in November 2021, and raised speculations over his possible demise, given that the al-Qaeda chief failed to mention the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the biggest geopolitical development of the year.

June 2022

Two months later on 7 June 2022, AQIS threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi to 'fight for the dignity of our Prophet'. The threat statement, cited by news agency ANI said, "saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat".

"They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments. May our mothers be bereaved of us if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet," it warned.

"We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet... [They] shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter will not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow," it added.

It also referred to the popular Islamic prophecy of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', pertaining to an apocalyptic war on India and promised to bring tidings of death and destruction to the rulers of the country.

With the role of the Taliban and Pakistan in 'sheltering' Ayman al-Zawahiri now surfacing, Indian intelligence may need to look into, and establish the role of the duo in rebuilding Afghanistan as a 'safe haven' for terrorists-- a concern regularly flagged by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) before top global bodies since the fall of Kabul.