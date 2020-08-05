Moment Of Joy For Devotees As Decade-long Desire Fulfills Today: RSS Chief At Bhumi Pujan

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir ‘Bhumi Pujan’ ceremony on Wednesday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said that decade-long desire to build a temple at ‘Ramjanmabhoomi’ in Ayodhya has been fulfilled on this day. Addressing the people at the ground-breaking ceremony, Bhagwat said it was moment of sheer joy to witness the fulfillment of a three-decade-long pledge.

“This is a moment of joy. We had taken a pledge long ago and I remember our then RSS chief Balasaheb Devre had reminded us that the task will require at least 20 to 30 years. Today, after decade-long efforts, our pledge has finally fulfilled,” Mohan Baghwat said.

The RSS chief remembered the sacrifices of many people who played a key role in fighting the case in the Supreme Court for years over the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute. The dispute was finally ended by the Supreme Court’s verdict which ruled in favour of constructing the Ram temple.

“Many people have tried very hard and made sacrifices to achieve this. Some of them are present here today, while others could not make it due to the pandemic. Even then, the whole country is rejoicing from their homes. This is the joy of decade-long desire being fulfilled,” he added.

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan held in Ayodhya

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple on August 5. Sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the Bhoomi Pujan. The event organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust saw 175 eminent guests in attendance including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints.

