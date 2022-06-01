Last Updated:

Ayodhya: CM Yogi Adityanath To Lay Foundation Stone Of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha Today

UP CM Yogi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today. He will take part in the ceremony by placing the 1st carved stone on the temple

Gloria Methri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha today. He will take part in the grand ceremony by placing the first carved stone at the temple site in Ayodhya. Seers and saints from across the country have been invited for the grand occasion. Along with Chief Minister, many other ministers and UP leaders will be present there.

The construction of the majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya, a three-story structure, has been going on at a fast pace. According to the statement from the Ram Mandir construction committee, the construction of the plinth with granite stone, which started in February this year, is planned to be completed by August. About 17,000 stones of size 5ftx2.5ftx3ft will be used in the construction of the plinth, it said.

Construction of Ram Mandir in full swing

Pink sandstone from the hills of the Bansi Paharpur region of Rajasthan's Bharatpur is being used in the construction of the temple. Makrana white marbles are being engraved, and some of these carved marble slabs have begun to arrive in Ayodhya. 

Along with the Temple construction site and the courtyard, an 8-acre land would be encircled to carve out a 'Parikrama Marg'. Before it will stand tall the entrance, made from pink sandstone. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the temple town of Kashi appears to be rising, as are Mathura, Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham, and Naimish Dham.

The construction work on the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, after the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire project is to cost between Rs 900 and Rs 1,000 crore to build and will be spread over 110 acres of land. The temple complex will also include a museum, a research center, and an archival center. 

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

(With inputs from agency)

