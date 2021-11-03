Last Updated:

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2021: UP Enters Guinness World Record For Largest Display Of Diyas

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government achieved a major milestone as it entered the Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Ayodhya

Image: Twitter/@MYogiAdityanath


The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government achieved a major milestone as it entered the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps, as part of the Deepotsav 2021 on November 3. The state’s Department of Tourism and Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University were named in the Guinness certificate for lighting 12 lakh earthen lamps or diyas across the state.

Interestingly, the Ram Ki Paidi and bank of Saryu river alone were lit with nine lakh diyas, which symbolised the number of houses provided to the people under the Central government’s PM Awas Yojana Urban. The other three lakh diyas are meant for the temples and the monasteries in the state. Earlier on Wednesday, CM Yogi Adityanath had said that the state government alone has helped 43 lakh citizens with houses under the rural and urban schemes.

READ | Dhanteras 2021: Amit Shah, CM Yogi & other leaders extend wishes to nation

Elated with the achievement, CM Yogi took to Twitter and shared the record with a caption that read, “This record is a result of Lord Rama’s devotees and their faith”.

The Deepotsav commenced at around 6:30 pm today and the event was attended by CM Adityanath, UP governor Anandiben Patel and Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy. 

Image: Twitter/@MYogiAdityanath

READ | Yogi Adityanath govt to light 9 lakh diyas on banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya
READ | Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi’s efforts in bringing back Maa Annapurna’s idol from Canada
READ | UP: Yogi Adityanath addresses at Ayodhya Deepotsav; recalls deadly 1990 Karsevak Massacre
Tags: Ayodhya, Guinness World Record, Ram Mandir
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND