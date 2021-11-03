Ayodhya Deepotsav 2021: UP Enters Guinness World Record For Largest Display Of Diyas

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government achieved a major milestone as it entered the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps, as part of the Deepotsav 2021 on November 3. The state’s Department of Tourism and Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University were named in the Guinness certificate for lighting 12 lakh earthen lamps or diyas across the state.

Interestingly, the Ram Ki Paidi and bank of Saryu river alone were lit with nine lakh diyas, which symbolised the number of houses provided to the people under the Central government’s PM Awas Yojana Urban. The other three lakh diyas are meant for the temples and the monasteries in the state. Earlier on Wednesday, CM Yogi Adityanath had said that the state government alone has helped 43 lakh citizens with houses under the rural and urban schemes.

Elated with the achievement, CM Yogi took to Twitter and shared the record with a caption that read, “This record is a result of Lord Rama’s devotees and their faith”.

धर्मनगरी श्री अयोध्या जी में माँ सरयू का तट अलौकिक प्रकाश से जीवंत हो उठा है।



सत्य, स्नेह एवं जगत कल्याण की भावना से वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच आज सर्वाधिक दीपों के प्रज्ज्वलन का विश्व रिकॉर्ड बना है।



यह रिकॉर्ड प्रभु श्री राम के भक्तों की आस्था एवं विश्वास का सुफल है। pic.twitter.com/eWSIqndIJR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 3, 2021

The Deepotsav commenced at around 6:30 pm today and the event was attended by CM Adityanath, UP governor Anandiben Patel and Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy.

Image: Twitter/@MYogiAdityanath