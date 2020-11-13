Ayodhya Deepotsav: 5.51 Lakh Earthen Lamps To Illuminate City On Diwali

Quick links:
Preparations in full swing for the grand Deepotav in Ayodhya at the banks of Sarayu River on the occasion of Diwali, Dhanteras.
Preparations in full swing for the grand Deepotav in Ayodhya at the banks of Sarayu River on the occasion of Diwali, Dhanteras.
Preparations in full swing for the grand Deepotav in Ayodhya at the banks of Sarayu River on the occasion of Diwali, Dhanteras.
Preparations in full swing for Ayodhya's grand Deepotav at the banks of Sarayu River on the occasion of Diwali. 5.51 lakh Diyas to be lit up making a world record of maximum earthen lamps lit.
Preparations in full swing for Ayodhya's grand Deepotav at the banks of Sarayu River on the occasion of Diwali. 5.51 lakh Diyas to be lit up making a world record of maximum earthen lamps lit.
Preparations in full swing for Ayodhya's grand Deepotav at the banks of Sarayu River on the occasion of Diwali. 5.51 lakh Diyas to be lit up making a world record of maximum earthen lamps lit.
Preparations in full swing for Ayodhya's grand Deepotav at the banks of Sarayu River on the occasion of Diwali. 5.51 lakh Diyas to be lit up making a world record of maximum earthen lamps lit.
Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed aarti at Sriramala Virajman in the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.