Ayodhya Deepotsav: 5.51 Lakh Earthen Lamps To Illuminate City On Diwali

Preparations in full swing for the grand Deepotav in Ayodhya at the banks of Sarayu River on the occasion of Diwali, Dhanteras. About 5.51 Diyas to be lit.

Written By Digital Desk
Ayodhya illuminated ahead of Diwali
Lazer lights in Ayodhya at the onset of Diwali on Thursday.

Ayodhya illuminated ahead of Diwali
Ayodhya illuminated with lights on Thursday at the onset of Diwali.

Ayodhya illuminated ahead of Diwali
Ayodhya illuminated with lights on Thursday at the onset of Diwali.

Preparations in Ayodhya on Diwali
Preparations in Ayodhya on Diwali
Preparations in Ayodhya on Diwali
Preparations in Ayodhya on Diwali
Preparations in full swing for Ayodhya's grand Deepotav at the banks of Sarayu River on the occasion of Diwali. 5.51 lakh Diyas to be lit up making a world record of maximum earthen lamps lit.

Preparations in Ayodhya on Diwali
Preparations in Ayodhya on Diwali
Preparations in Ayodhya on Diwali
UP CM and Governor perform Aarti
Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed aarti at Sriramala Virajman in the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

UP CM and Governor perform puja
Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath perform aarti at Sriramala Virajman in the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

