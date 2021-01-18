Ayodhya: Dhannipur Mosque Project To Begin On Jan 26 With Raising Of Flag, Planting Trees

The Dhannipur mosque project will formally begin in Ayodhya on January 26. The mosque is coming up in the Uttar Pradesh district pursuant to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case.

On Sunday, at a meeting of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), secretary and spokesperson of the trust Athar Hussain reportedly said, that it was decided that Republic Day will be celebrated with the start of the Dhannipur Mosque Project, which includes a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, a publication house and a mosque. He further added that on January 26 at 8:30 am the national flag will be hoisted on the 5-acre plot that will be followed by plantation of tree sapling by the chief trustee and the member trustees of the IICF.

Nine trustees of the foundation held a virtual meeting on Sunday, in which they discussed the programme and issues like the delay in getting clearances from the Income Tax Department and those for receiving foreign contributions.

According to the IICF news release, as the project intends to serve the community in the area, tree plantation drive has been planned to create awareness about climate change as a major challenge to humanity.

"As envisaged in the project, a green area, which will have plants from all over the world from the Amazon rainforest to areas in Australia that reported bushfires and from all different geographical regions of India will be developed to create awareness on the imminent threat posed by climate change", it said.

IICF Unveiled Glimpses Of Dhannipur mosque

Last month, the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Trust in charge of building the mosque has released glimpses of the first architectural plan for the project. The first phase of the project will have a hospital along with the mosque. The trust also plans to expand the hospital in the second phase. In the presentation, the trust showcased the designs of several contemporary mosques from across the world. A computer-generated image of the planned mosque shows a massive glass dome across a picturesque garden. The hospital building with a futuristic design is seen behind the mosque.

The construction of the new mosque was taken up after the Supreme Court of India in November 2019 brought the curtains down on the long-standing religious dispute over the site in Ayodhya, saying it belonged to Lord Ram.

(With PTI Inputs)