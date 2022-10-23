Ayodhya Diwali: Lakhs Of Diyas Light Up Saryu Bank In Ayodhya On Deepotsav

Quick links:
"On this holy land of Ayodhya, I had the privilege of worshipping Lord Shri Ramlala. I wished for the progress of the nation and the well-being of all the countrymen," PM Modi tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath display a Guinness Record certificate as Ayodhya sees over 15 lakh lamps lit up during Deepotsav.
"This celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India. Today is the day of a ray of hope, a ray of humankind, a ray of Janbhagidari, a ray of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas," says PM Modi at Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya
"Our Upanishads say Satyamev Jayate, which means victory will be of truth not lies. The deep (lamp) of Diwali is a source of energy. We are carriers of our national heritage," says PM Modi after kickstarting Deepotsav.
PM Modi lights up 'diya' and kickstarts grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Diwali eve.
"Nishadraj Park is being established in Shringverpur Dham (Prayagraj), where a 51 feet tall statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will be built... It is the duty of all Indians to follow the ideals of Lord Ram," PM Narendra Modi said in Ayodhya.
Colourful festive fervour across Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his first Diwali in the temple town. Over 17 lakh diyas have been lit up.
"From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish our identity globally... Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas- he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind," PM Narendra Modi said.
"In the Amrutkal of independence, willpower like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights. The values that Lord Rama inculcated in his word, in his thoughts, in his rule, and in his administration. He is the inspiration for Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas and the basis of Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Efforts," says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we have to learn as much as we can from Lord Ram. "Lord Ram doesn't leave anyone behind, doesn't turn away from anyone," PM Modi said
"The darshan of Shri Ramlala and then the consecration of Lord Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Ramji. This time Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence some time ago, we are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of independence," PM Modi said during his address in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended the greetings of Diwali to the whole nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
"We are lucky to be witnessing India's massive infrastructure growth," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said while addressing the gathering on PM Modi's historic Ayodhya visit.
Over 17 lakh earthen lamps are being lit up in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for Deepotsav celebration.
PM Modi holds a conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after taking stock of Ram Mandir construction.
After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, PM Modi inspects the construction work of the temple. He will perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram later.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ram Temple and interacts with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of massive Deepotsav celebrations.
Minutes after landing in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Ram Mandir on his first visit to the holy city after Bhoomi Puja.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya, where he will take part in the Deepotsav celebrations. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.
The 'janmbhoomi' of Lord Rama is all set to witness the grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Deepawali.
The Deepotsav, which is setting a new benchmark of records, will see Ayodhya adorned with countless indigenous and exotic flowers.
Every intersection of Ayodhya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent.
The bank of river Yamuna has been beautifully decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that await their lighting as soon as the Sunsets.
Here, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya – the holy city on the eve of Diwali for the Deepotsav celebrations. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district is scheduled to set a Guinness World Record by lighting around 19 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) in the holy city, with 15 lakh of them being lit on Ram ki Paidi, the ghat of River Saryu as a part of Deepotsav celebrations.
Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from various states will also be put up during Deepotsav. Read Full Story HERE.