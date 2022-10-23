Ayodhya Diwali: Lakhs Of Diyas Light Up Saryu Bank In Ayodhya On Deepotsav

"The darshan of Shri Ramlala and then the consecration of Lord Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Ramji. This time Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence some time ago, we are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of independence," PM Modi said during his address in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended the greetings of Diwali to the whole nation.