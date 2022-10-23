Last Updated:

Ayodhya Diwali: Lakhs Of Diyas Light Up Saryu Bank In Ayodhya On Deepotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended Deepotsav celebrations which say more than 15 lakh earthen lamps lit up celebrate Diwali. Besides offering prayers at the Ram temple, the prime minister also inspected the construction work of the temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Rama.

Kamal Joshi
PM Modi

Image: Twitter

19:56 IST, October 23rd 2022
Wished for progress of nation & well-being of all countrymen: PM Modi tweets on Ayodhya deepotsav

"On this holy land of Ayodhya, I had the privilege of worshipping Lord Shri Ramlala. I wished for the progress of the nation and the well-being of all the countrymen," PM Modi tweeted.

 

19:33 IST, October 23rd 2022
World record set at Deepotsav 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath display a Guinness Record certificate as Ayodhya sees over 15 lakh lamps lit up during Deepotsav.

 

19:19 IST, October 23rd 2022
Ayodhya witnesses stunning laser show as lakhs of lamps light up temple city

 

19:09 IST, October 23rd 2022
Watch grand laser show at Saryu Ghat as PM Modi kickstarts Deepotsav

 

19:06 IST, October 23rd 2022
Deepotsav celebrations begin in Ayodhya

Deepotsav festivities begin in Ayodhya as PM Modi celebrates his first Diwali in the temple town. Watch live coverage on Republic TV.

 

19:04 IST, October 23rd 2022
This celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India: PM Modi

"This celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India. Today is the day of a ray of hope, a ray of humankind, a ray of Janbhagidari, a ray of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas," says PM Modi at Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya

19:00 IST, October 23rd 2022
Our Upanishads say Satyamev Jayate, which means victory will be of truth not lies: PM Modi

"Our Upanishads say Satyamev Jayate, which means victory will be of truth not lies. The deep (lamp) of Diwali is a source of energy. We are carriers of our national heritage," says PM Modi after kickstarting Deepotsav.

 

18:44 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi lights up 'diya', kickstarts grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Diwali eve

 

PM Modi lights up 'diya' and kickstarts grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Diwali eve.

 

18:38 IST, October 23rd 2022
'51ft tall statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will be built in Shringverpur Dham': PM Modi

"Nishadraj Park is being established in Shringverpur Dham (Prayagraj), where a 51 feet tall statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will be built... It is the duty of all Indians to follow the ideals of Lord Ram," PM Narendra Modi said in Ayodhya.

 

18:34 IST, October 23rd 2022
Ayodhya witnesses grand Deepotsav

Colourful festive fervour across Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his first Diwali in the temple town. Over 17 lakh diyas have been lit up.

 

18:29 IST, October 23rd 2022
Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas: PM Modi

"From the teachings of 'Kartavya Bal' by Lord Shri Ram, we have come up with the 'Kartavya Path' to honour his governance and establish our identity globally... Lord Ram is the inspiration behind Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas- he took everyone along, did not leave anyone behind," PM Narendra Modi said.

18:23 IST, October 23rd 2022
'Ayodhya a symbol of cultural heritage', says PM Modi

 

18:20 IST, October 23rd 2022
In Amrutkal of independence, willpower like Lord Ram will take country to new heights: PM Modi

"In the Amrutkal of independence, willpower like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights. The values that Lord Rama inculcated in his word, in his thoughts, in his rule, and in his administration. He is the inspiration for Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas and the basis of Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Efforts," says PM Modi

18:17 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi highlights India's massive infrastructure push in historic speech in Ayodhya

 

18:14 IST, October 23rd 2022
We have to learn as much as we can from Lord Ram: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we have to learn as much as we can from Lord Ram. "Lord Ram doesn't leave anyone behind, doesn't turn away from anyone," PM Modi said

18:10 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi extends Diwali greets to whole nation

"The darshan of Shri Ramlala and then the consecration of Lord Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Ramji. This time Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence some time ago, we are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of independence," PM Modi said during his address in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended the greetings of Diwali to the whole nation.

18:08 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi begins his speech with 'Jai Shri Ram' as crowd roars back in support

 

18:02 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi performs symbolic coronation of Lord Rama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

 

17:57 IST, October 23rd 2022
CM Yogi Adityanath addresses the gathering on PM Modi's historic Ayodhya visit

"We are lucky to be witnessing India's massive infrastructure growth," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said while addressing the gathering on PM Modi's historic Ayodhya visit.

 

17:40 IST, October 23rd 2022
Earthen lamps being lit up in Ayodhya as PM Modi set for Deepotsav celebration

Over 17 lakh earthen lamps are being lit up in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for Deepotsav celebration.

 

17:20 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi holds conversation with Yogi Adityanath after taking stock of Ram Mandir construction

PM Modi holds a conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after taking stock of Ram Mandir construction.

 

17:12 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi takes stock of Ram Mandir's construction

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes stock of Ram Mandir's construction, watch live coverage on Republic TV.

 

17:00 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi inspects construction work of Ram temple

After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, PM Modi inspects the construction work of the temple. He will perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram later.

 

16:55 IST, October 23rd 2022
In Ayodhya, PM Modi prays at Ram Temple, interacts with CM Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Ram Temple and interacts with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of massive Deepotsav celebrations.

 

16:45 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Mandir

Minutes after landing in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Ram Mandir on his first visit to the holy city after Bhoomi Puja.

 

16:38 IST, October 23rd 2022
PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya for mega Deepotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya, where he will take part in the Deepotsav celebrations. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

 

16:38 IST, October 23rd 2022
Republic reports from Ayodhya as countdown to Deepotsav is on

Mega preparations on as Prime Minister Narendra Modi set for historic Ayodhya visit. Watch Republic's Live coverage. 

 

16:32 IST, October 23rd 2022
Flowers, lights, hues: Ayodhya all decked up

The 'janmbhoomi' of Lord Rama is all set to witness the grand 'Deepotsav' celebrations in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Deepawali.

The Deepotsav, which is setting a new benchmark of records, will see Ayodhya adorned with countless indigenous and exotic flowers.

Every intersection of Ayodhya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers to make the Deepotsav 2022 more magnificent.
The bank of river Yamuna has been beautifully decorated with earthen lamps set in a pattern that await their lighting as soon as the Sunsets.

Here, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.
 

16:23 IST, October 23rd 2022
Republic reports LIVE from Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepotsav

Watch Republic's live coverage from Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple town.

 

15:58 IST, October 23rd 2022
19 Lakh Diyas, Ramleela, Musical Laser Show: PM Modi To Lead Historic Deepotsav At Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya – the holy city on the eve of Diwali for the Deepotsav celebrations. On Sunday,  Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district is scheduled to set a Guinness World Record by lighting around 19 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) in the holy city, with 15 lakh of them being lit on Ram ki Paidi, the ghat of River Saryu as a part of Deepotsav celebrations.

Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from various states will also be put up during Deepotsav. Read Full Story HERE.

