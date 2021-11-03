Ayodhya Lit Up With Grand Laser Light Show To Mark Deepotsav Celebrations Ahead Of Diwali

A grand laser show featuring colourful lights added grandeur to Deepotsav celebrations organised at Ayodhya on Wednesday on the occasion of Diwali. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present at the event, was seen watching the grand show with joy. Several lazer lights of different colours flashing across the sky, gave the show a majestic look ahead of the festival of lights. The event can also be considered as a spiritual expression of faith and joy.

9 Lakh Diyas Lit In Ayodhya, Event Enters Guinness World Records

In another significant development, UP's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University has jointly entered the Guinness World Records for "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsav event in Ayodhya where 9 lakh earthen lamps were lit up to celebrate Diwali.

"Today we've lit up 9 lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, in 2019, a record of 4,10,000 earthen lamps were lit on Ayodhya's grand Deepotav at the banks of Saryu River on the occasion of Diwali, and after that, just a year later in 2020, the lighting of a total of 5.84 lakh diyas shattered the previous record. Owing to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, only locals were permitted for Deepotsav celebrations in 2020. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had performed aarti at Sriramala Virajman in the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.