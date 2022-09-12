Ayodhya Ram Mandir Superstructure Construction Begins; 2023 Target For Devotees & Prayers

In the latest update, the construction work of the three-floor superstructure of Ram Temple comprising garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and five mandaps on the ground floor has started in full swing in Ayodhya. A statement issued by the Ram Temple Trust said that the superstructure is being constructed on the 6.5m (21 ft) high plinth which will take its direct load.

The Temple Trust said that the construction work of the temple is progressing and by December 2023 devotees will be able to offer prayers before Lord Ram. The Temple Trust further added that the total construction cost of the temple and complex will be approximately Rs.1800 cr.

The construction of the granite stone plinth which started in February 2022 has been completed. The statement further said that approximately 17,000 granite stone blocks of size 5ft x 2.5ft x 3ft were used in the construction of the plinth by interlocking arrangement between the stones.

Hailing Indian Railways for their cooperation, Ram Temple Trust in a statement said, “As the weight and size of the stones are large, the road transportation was less efficient to meet the completion schedule, Container Corporation of India (a Govt. of India Enterprise) and Indian Railways were engaged in the transportation of Granite. The Indian Railways extended full cooperation and created a green corridor for transporting the granite stone blocks which reduced the completion schedule of plinth by two months.”

Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur district to be used in the construction of the superstructure

The Ram Temple Trust in a statement informed that the superstructure of the Temple is being constructed by using carved Rajasthan sandstone from Bansi Paharpur district in Bharatpur of Rajasthan. Notably, the carving and erection work of Bansi Paharpur stone has started and approximately 1200 skilled technicians are engaged at mines and workshops in Rajasthan & at the Ram Temple workplace.

The statement said that white Makrana Marble stones from Rajasthan have been finalized for flooring, arches, railing, and door frames in the main temple. The masterplan for the remaining area of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex is under finalization in which temples of Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Vishwamitra, Agastya Rishi, Nishad, Jatayu, and Mata Sabri are planned.

"The complex is said to have other facilities like Yagya Mandap, Anusthan Mandap, Sant Niwas, Museum, Research Centre, Library, etc. The maximum focus has been given to green areas and ensuring that the complex is devotee-friendly," said the trust.

On September 11, Ram Janm Bhumi Teerth Kshetra trust took a detailed review of the progress. Notably, the chairman of the Construction Committee Nripendra Misra had useful meetings in Ayodhya with the stakeholders Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers, C. B Sompura Architect, and other design associates. The members of the Construction CommitteeTrust- Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj, Champat Rai, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, and Anil Mishra provided guidance during the review meetings.

Images: Ram Temple Trust