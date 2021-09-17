Ayodhya: Ram Mandir's Construction Work Continues In Full Swing, Then-now Pics Confirm

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, confirmed that first phase of the foundation work has been completed. He said, “The first phase has been completed. We'll be setting up another layer made up of stones, namely Karnataka's granite and Mirzapur's sandstone, over this concrete base.” He added that the temple could be ready by December 2023.

Rapid development in short period of time

In August, when a picture of Temple’s foundation went viral with the construction being in initial stages, the foundation layer has been completed at a rapid pace. Earlier in June, Champat Rai said that the construction work on the Ram temple in Ayodhya was going on in full swing and even promised that the foundation would be ready by October. Back then he said, "The work of temple construction is going on all 24 hours in two shifts of 12 hours each. About 1.2 lakh square meters of the earth has been dugout. It takes 4-5 days to place a one-foot thick layer and compact it with a roller. We expect to complete it in October. By the grace of Lord Ram, all the workers and engineers are healthy."

Image: PTI

On August 4, the construction site was empty. The initial process was to dig the ground, on which the foundation would eventually be built. Champat Rai also explained the technical side back then as he said that the workers have already placed four layers, one on top of the other. Each layer is 400-feet long and 300-feet wide and the layer is pressed with the roller, after which the next layer is placed. Rai said that the engineers have designed the temple in a way that the workers have to place 40-50 such layers. This technique is called roller-compacted concrete.

Image: ANI

As per the latest images, the progress made is rapid. Most of the foundation work has been done and by next month, the construction of the structure can begin. Earlier in March, Rai said that the Ram Temple is likely to be ready in 36-40 months. He also explained why it will take time to build. He said, "The Ram Temple will be built in about two-and-a-half acres and a wall will be built around it, which is called Parkota. Retaining walls will be built inside the ground to prevent the effects of floods. This work will be completed in three years and with this preparation, we are doing all the work.”

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/ANI