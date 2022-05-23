Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Granite Plinth By September; Pink Sandstone & Carved Marble Inbound

As the construction work of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya goes on in full swing, a progress report was released by the authority in-charge on Monday. Through the report of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK), it was informed that the foundation work was finished and the next phase of plinth construction has commenced.

Work on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on in full swing

Giving information on the plinth, SRJBTK said, 1.85 lakh cubic metres of layered civilizational debris and ancient loose soil were removed from around six acres of land surrounding the Temple site. The work to further raise the base of the temple began on January 24, 2022. On top of the reinforced concrete base, the plinth will be raised to a height of 6.5 meters. To raise the plinth, Granite blocks of stone from Karnataka and Telangana are being used. The length of one block is 5 feet, the breath is 3.5 feet and the height is 3 feet. Over 17,000 such blocks will be used. By the end of September 2022, the work to heighten the plinth would be completed.

Very soon, the installation of carved sandstones around the sanctum sanctorum will also commence. The pink sandstone from the hills of the Bansi Paharpur region of Rajasthan's Bharatpur is being used in the construction of the temple. Makrana white marbles are being engraved, and some of these carved marble slabs have begun to arrive in Ayodhya. The work of carving on the marbles is on. Blocks of carved marbles have already started reaching Ayodhya.

Along the Temple construction site & courtyard, 8-acre land would be encircled to carve out a 'Parikrama Marg'. Before it would stand tall the entrance, made from pink sandstone.

Rs 900-1000 crore project, supervised by L&T

The construction work on the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, after the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire project is to cost between 900 and 1,000 crore to build and will be spread over 110 acres of land. The temple complex will also include a museum, a research centre, and an archival centre.

Larsen & Toubro is the main contractor for the construction of the temple and the ramparts, while Tata Consulting Engineers has been hired as the project management consultant, while four other engineers four engineers Jagdish Aphale (IIT- Mumbai), Girish Sahastrabhujani (IIT-Mumbai), Jagannathji (from Aurangabad), and Avinash Sangamnerkar (from Nagpur) are also working voluntarily on behalf of the Trust.