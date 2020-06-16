Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust To Launch Official Website; Will Provide Updates On Construction

In a major development, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, the trust set up to oversee the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is all set to launch its official website, sources said on Tuesday. The official website, as per sources, would provide every detail and development related to the construction of the temple. This comes days after Republic TV accessed details regarding the layout of the temple.

As per the tentative design, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors. It will be 268ft in length, 140ft in width and 128 ft in height. The pillars from the karyashaalas are all ready to be transported to the site. The pillars and stones which are at the karyashaala will be polished before being sent since they have been lying at the workshop for years now. About 212 pillars will be used for the construction of the sprawling temple complex.

Ram Temple's design nearly finalised

The ground floor of the two-storeyed temple will portray the story of Ram Lalla's birth and his childhood. The first floor will have a layout of the Ram Darbar. According to sources over the next 2 months, the bhoomi poojan of the site will be carried out and the construction will be kick-started. The entire project is set to be completed by 2022.

Developments so far

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of temple trust in Lok Sabha. In March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had performed a special puja and shifted Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple in Ayodhya to another a pre-fabricated temple in the same premises. In a massive discovery on May 21, a five-foot Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of Devi-Devtas were found at Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple site.

The Ayodhya verdict

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties, after a 40-day marathon hearing. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

