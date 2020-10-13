'Is Maha Govt Above Law?': Ayodhya Saint Questions MVA On Reopening Of Temples; Cites UP

Amid row over reopening of temples and religious places of worship in Maharashtra, Mahant Rajudas of Ayodhya lambasted the Maharashtra government for allowing bars, malls and restaurants to open, but not temples even after the Centre's guidelines permitting the reopening of religious places from June 8 onwards.

While speaking with Republic TV, Mahant Rajudas argued that other states have reopened temples then why Maharashtra was preventing the same.

"The way Uttar Pradesh and other states across the country have opened the temples, churches, gurudwara, mosques for prayers after the guidelines from Centre, is the Maharashtra government above the law and constitution? The way Maharashtra has opened bars, shopping malls and restaurants, then why only temples have been shut?" Mahant asked.

While speaking over reopening of temples, Mahant Rajudas also recalled the incident of the lynching of a Sadhu in Palghar to criticise the Maharashtra government over the deteriorating law and order.

Hunger strike by devotees in Shirdi

Meanwhile, saints and devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba temple have also staged a hunger strike from 9 am onwards on Tuesday against the government to reopen temples in Maharashtra. The protestors have also issued a letter to the government in this regard, said a saint adding that the Thackeray government has become insensitive.

Also, BJP workers demanded reopening of religious places of worship and protested outside Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Many of the protesters tried to enter the temple amidst heavy police deployment and barricading, but could not. Later on, the Mumbai Police detained several of these protesters and took them to a police station.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also written a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the reopening of all places of worship. In his letter, the Governor said, "It is ironic that while on one hand, the State government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand, our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown."

"You have been a strong votary of Hindutva. You had publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as the Chief Minister. You had visited the Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi. I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worships time and again or have you suddenly turned 'secular' yourself, the term you hated?" Governor Koshyari asked Uddhav.

In retaliation, Thackeray on Monday responded to Governor's letter saying that his 'Hindutva' did not need a 'certificate' from the governor. However, the CM concluded by saying that the state government is considering the reopening of religious places and that a decision will be taken as soon as possible with all due care.

Currently, there are 15,35,315 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 12,81,896 patients have recovered while 40,514 fatalities have been reported.

