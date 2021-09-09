Ayodhya Set To Break Own World Record This Diwali; 7.5 Lakh Diyas To Be Lit For Deepotsav

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday declared that the state will be organising the Deepotsav celebration for Diwali sumptuously in Ayodhya on November 3. As per the Yogi government, it plans to light 7.5 lakh diyas (earthen lamps), setting a new world record.

As per the government of Uttar Pradesh, the Ayodhya administration marking the pious occasion of Diwali at such scale will set a new Guinness World record with the lighting of 7.5 lakh diyas at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu. The previous record has been set by the administration by lighting 5.84 lakh diyas in 2020.

CM Yogi Adityanath chief patron for Deepotsav event

According to officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief patron of the event on Diwali eve. Notably, CM Adityanath has been observing the Deepotsav on Diwali eve since the year 2017, when he came to power. The Adityanath-led government will be marking the fifth Deepotsav in Ayodhya and the concerned authorities have already started preparations for the grand festivities.

According to the Ayodhya administration, nearly 7000 volunteers will be deployed for the mega event. The administration also informed that multiple trials will be conducted to make sure the final event operates without any hindrance, and confirmed that a team representing the Guinness Book of World Records will be present to evaluate the grand fiesta. The BJP MLA from Ayodhya Sadar Assembly Constituency, Ved Prakash Gupta, stated that elaborate arrangements are being made for the mega event at Ram Ki Paidi.

Ayodhya sets Guinness World Record

Notably, in 2019, a record of 4,10,000 earthen lamps were lit on Ayodhya's grand Deepotav at the banks of Saryu River on the occasion of Diwali, and after that, just a year later in 2020, the lighting of a total of 5.84 lakh diyas shattered the previous record.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, only locals were permitted for Deepotsav celebrations in 2020. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had performed aarti at Sriramala Virajman in the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This Deepotsav will mark the fifth annual Ayodhya Deepotsav and the second since the Bhoomi Pujan in August 2020 of the under-construction Ram temple in the city.

(Image: PTI)