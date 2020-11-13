Ayodhya To Be Lit Up With Lakhs Of Diyas As Yogi Reaches Temple Town For Grand Deepotsav

On the occasion of Diwali, Ayodhya will be lit up with 5.51 lakh diyas on the banks of Sarayu river as the country is set to celebrate the first Diwali after the Supreme Court judgement on Ram Mandir. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Governor Anandiben Patel has arrived in the holy city to be a part of the grand Deepotsav. As the country celebrates Dhanteras on Friday, the state tourism has said it is set to register a world record by lighting the maximum number of diyas.

The administration has also made arrangements for people to be a part of the celebration digitally. The move aims to help reduce the risk of people crowding in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister will also coronate the actors playing as Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman as a part of the celebration. Yogi Adityanath has also taken to Twitter to express his gratitude for having the opportunity to participate in the grand event. The celebration which is usually held for five to six days has been cut short to three days this year due to COVID-19.

प्रभु श्री राम एवं माता सीता की चरणरज से पावन हुई धर्मनगरी श्री अयोध्या जी की प्रांजल धरा को मेरा सादर प्रणाम।



भव्य पूजन कार्यक्रम व दीपोत्सव में सहभागी बनने के परम सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति से मन आह्लादित है।



जय जय श्री राम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 13, 2020

A procession will be held with 11 tableaux on the themes of Ramayana epic, which includes the themes of Gurukul Shiksha, Ram-Sita Vivah, Kewat Prasang, Ram Darbaar, Shabri-Ram Milaap and Lanka Dahan among others.

Apart from the Sarayu, around 11,000 diyas will be lit in the evening in the site of upcoming Ram temple and the Ramjanmabhoomi and a grand arti will be held at the river bank.

Also from the security perspective, entry of outsiders in Ayodhya is said to be banned for four days starting from November 11, and drone cameras are deployed to monitor the movement of people.

Watch the live celebration here:

Ayodhya Mandir verdict

The long-standing Ayodhya issue was resolved on November 9, 2019, when the five-judge bench after a marathon hearing passed the verdict unanimously in the title suit of the disputed area. The judgement awarded the disputed area to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque either by the central govt or the State govt in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

