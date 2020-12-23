Ayodhya Trust's Champat Rai Denies Knowing Man Who Claimed To Raise 16cr After Meeting Him

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday refuted the claim by a person named Rishi Bagree who said that he met with the VHP leader in Kolkata and mobilised Rs 16 crore in fund commitments in one day. Rishi Bagree who describes himself as 'an ordinary tax-paying citizen' on Twitter and is followed by several politicians had tweeted a few days back an image of him meeting Champat Rai.

'I do not know anyone by this name personally'

Sharing the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet, Champat Rai said, "I do not know anyone by this name personally. I have to meet many people on important topics related to temple construction, but putting misleading facts in this context on the basis of a picture is a very serious matter. Please do not make the subject of faith a matter of private publicity."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy also retweeted several of the tweets in which Champat Rai has called out Rishi Bagree. Rishi Bagree is also accused of sending negative and hateful speech towards the Rajya MP. A few months back, Swamy had accused the BJP IT cell of running a campaign against him using fake tweets.

Champat Rai on Tuesday said the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers would go to all parties including the Congress for their participation in the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to reporters at Kesar Bhavan, the VHP's state office in UP in Prayagraj, he said under a dedicated campaign starting January 15, 2021, the VHP workers will visit more than five lakh villages and about 12 crores 25 lakh houses in the country.

Asked if the VHP workers would also go to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek his support, Rai said, "We have not drawn any dividing line for our workers. We will go to everyone." Champat Rai, also the national vice-president of the VHP, said, "We have told our workers that even if a person from a Muslim society says he also wants to contribute, we will take his support with respect."

(With PTI inputs)