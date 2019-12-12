Ayodhya Verdict: Unfortunate That The Review Petition Got Dismissed, Says Arshad Madani

In a massive development in the Ayodhya verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday has dismissed all 18 review pleas filed in the apex court, giving finality to the Ayodhya land dispute. Reacting to this, the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind chief Arshad Madani said it was very unfortunate that the review petition got dismissed. He also mentioned that the court had earlier claimed that the people who demolished the masjid were criminals and later gave a verdict in their favour.

Speaking to the media Arshad Madani said, "We are unfortunate that the review petition got dismissed. First, they (SC) agreed that the masjid was present on the land, then they agreed that the person who placed the deity and the people who demolished the masjid are criminals. However, later they gave the judgment in favor of those criminals. These are the two different things. We thought the case was clear and they did not need much time to think and discuss it. This decision will create a bad image of India in front of the world."

READ | MASSIVE: Supreme Court Dismisses All 18 Review Petitions Challenging Its Ayodhya Verdict

SC dismisses all review petitions for Ayodhya verdict

Earlier on Thursday, the 5-judge constitution bench comprising of CJI Sharad Bobde and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer held an in-chamber meeting on the review petition in Ayodhya verdict case. The decision to scrap all review pleas has been taken unanimously, stating some of those who had filed for review was not a party to the original dispute.

The 18 review pleas has been filed by Mohammad Siddique, Farooq Khan, Maulana Mufti Hasbulla, Misbahuddin, Haji Mehmood Ahmed, Maulana Mahfuzoor Rehman, Haji Asad Ahmed, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Shia Central board, Dr. Mehmood Ayub, Tahreek Farooq-e-Islam, Smart Priyadarshi youth Foundation of India, Indian National League, Prabhat Pattnaik, Abdul Anees Ansari, Social Democratic Party of India, Dalchand Kapil and Ambarish Kumar. One of the litigants - Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had stated that there were several discrepancies in the verdict. Moreover, 40 academics and activists too had filed a review plea through senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. Several bodies like AIPLMB, Nirmahi Akhara had filed a review petition.

READ | Tihar Jail Asks UP For Two Hangmen, Speculation Over Nirbhaya Killers' Execution Rises

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

READ | Supreme Court Orders 3-member Panel To Probe Hyderabad Encounter; Gives 6 Month Deadline

READ | SC's New 5-member Bench To Hear Review Petitions Against Ayodhya Verdict On Dec 12