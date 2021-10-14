Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Will Be Open For Devotees By 2023, Temple Trust Announces

Re-iterating the target of completing the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple by 2023, the temple trust on Thursday re-assured that the temple’s construction work is ongoing at a fast pace and that the temple will be opened for worship within two years.

They informed that the second phase of the temple construction is expediting and is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be open for devotees by 2023, assures temple trust

In a tweet, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted, "The construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is continuing with a fast pace. Devotees will be able to have darshans of Bhagwan in the Garbha Gruha from December 2023. The first phase of foundation work is over, while the second phase will be over by Mid November."

The construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is continuing with fast pace. Devotees will be able to have darshans of Bhagwan in the Garbha Gruha from December 2023.



First phase of foundation work is over, while second phase will be over by Mid November. — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 14, 2021

Champat Rai, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's General Secretary, revealed earlier this month that the first part of the foundation construction had been finished.

He said, "The first phase has been completed. We'll be setting up another layer made up of stones, namely Karnataka's granite and Mirzapur's sandstone, over this concrete base."

After a wait of several years, the temple on the land where Lord Ram was born, could be ready by December 2023, as the temple’s second phase of construction is nearing completion. The temple, which is being built on the land that has been disputed for a long time, is being made with the best material from across the world.

Construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir will have a museum, record room, research centre, auditorium, cowshed, tourist centre, administrative building, yoga centre, and other amenities. The committee has chosen to use industrial fly ash from the Unchahar Thermal Power Plant in Rae Bareli to construct the aforementioned portions, instead of cement. Sandstone from Jodhpur, marble from Rajasthan, and pink stone from Bansi Paharpur, Rajasthan will also be used.

The second phase of the temple's development is currently in full swing, while the first phase was completed earlier this month, with foundation work done. By the end of 2023, the whole construction of the 70-acre temple grounds should be completed.

