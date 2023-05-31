Ayodhya's Ram Mandir | Ram Lalla Idol Construction Starts; See First Pics

With the grand Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya scheduled to open for the devotees in early 2024, the construction work for the idol of Lord Ram that would be installed in the temple has begun. Sharing an update on the construction of the Ram Lalla idol, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust authorities informed that three sculptors are involved in the making of the statue.

"The construction of the idol of Ram Lalla has started. Three sculptors are making idols at three different places in Ayodhya on three different stones," General Secretary of the Trust, Champat Rai, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Revealing the information regarding the idol, Rai said that two of the three sculptors are from Karnataka, while one is from Jaipur in Rajasthan. The chairman of the trust informed that Ganesh Bhatt, who is from Karnataka, along with his disciple Vipin Bhadoria have selected a stone from Karnataka. Satya Narayan Pandey and his son are from Jaipur and have selected an 'A-class' stone from Makrana. Whereas the third sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, is also from Karnataka. He has also brought a different stone from Karnataka for the idol.

Notably, Lord Ram will be worshipped in his child form, as Ram Lalla, in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla will be held as per the schedule between January 1 and January 14, 2024.

Beautiful statues in Ram Mandir

With the construction work for the Ram Lalla idol is going on in full swing, several beautiful statues are also being carved on stones to enhance the beauty of the temple being constructed in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. The statues are being developed on the basis of stories from our Shastras.

The statues are likely to be joined with pillars, base and other designated places in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, as per the construction schedule.

When will the Ram Mandir open for devotees?

According to the construction committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, the first phase of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by December 30, 2023. The devotees will be able to enter the temple after the completion of the first phase. The five 'mandaps' on the ground floor will be completed in the first phase.

Construction progress of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple. (Image: Twitter/@ChampatRaiVHP)

"The Temple Trust decided that the first phase of Ram Temple construction be completed by December 30, 2023. In the first phase five 'mandaps' on the ground floor, out of which the most prominent is the sanctum sanctorum where God's idol will be installed, should be completed," the chairman of the construction committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Nripendra Misra, informed on May 22, 2023.

Construction progress of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple with a view from above. (Image: Twitter/@ChampatRaiVHP)