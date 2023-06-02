Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Trust Plans To Invite PM Modi For Grand Idol Installation In Temple

The construction of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya is underway, and the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, responsible for the temple construction, has announced that a seven-day-long Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will be held to install the idol in the temple in early 2024. The Trust is also planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preside over the week-long Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. While the dates have yet to be finalised, the Trust intends to apprise the Prime Minister of the probable dates between December 2023 and January 26, 2024.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, announced that a seven-day-long Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will be organised for the installation of Lord Ram's idol. The Trust intends to extend an invitation to PM Modi to preside over the auspicious event.

"It has been decided that a seven-day-long Pran-Pratishtha ceremony for the installation of Ram Lalla’s idol will be organised. The Trust will send an invitation to PM Narendra Modi," he told reporters. Adding further he stated that as the dates have not been confirmed, the PM will be informed of the probable timeline closer to the event.

"As no date of the event has been decided yet, the Prime Minister will be apprised about the probable date of the event between December (2023) and January 26 (2024),” he said.

Commencement of Lord Ram Lalla idol construction

The construction of Lord Ram's idol has officially begun, marking a significant milestone in the development of the Ram Mandir Earlier on Tuesday, while speaking to ANI, Rai said, “Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka, his disciple Vipin Bhadoria, they have selected a stone from Karnataka. Satya Narayan Pandey and his son from Jaipur have selected an ‘A-class’ stone from Makrana. Whereas the third sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, is also from Karnataka, has also brought a different stone from Karnataka for the idol,” he said.

Rai expressed confidence in completing the idol within the specified timeframe. The Trust has not yet discussed the creation of additional idols, focusing primarily on Lord Ram's idol for the moment. However, discussions regarding the construction of seven other temples outside the Parkota, the temple's complex, are underway. These future developments will contribute to the overall vision of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as a significant spiritual and cultural centre.

“It seems that the idol will be built within the stipulated time, there is no thought about the other idols yet. Discussion about the construction of seven other temples which are to be built outside the Parkota is on,” Rai said.

