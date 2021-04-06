'Ayurgenomics': WFEB Session On How Ayurveda And German Biotechnology Can Work Together

The World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) is gearing up for the mega virtual event that is scheduled for April 7. Ahead of it, the public interest foundation held a live session on unconventional, groundbreaking projects that unite us in a time of crisis. In the 30-minute conversation, Dr Christian Garbe, who is the Managing Director of Frankfurt Innovation Center (FIZ) Biotech, Germany, explained how Ayurveda and German Biotechnology work together and also explained "Ayurgenomics".

Commencing the session, Dr Garbe first explained what paradigm shift means in healthcare. He noted that in recent years there has been a major development in technology and further said that diseases could now be better treated than before. Dr Garbe then went on to explain how Ayurveda, which is focused on the holistic approach of a human being, and the molecular mechanism can be combined with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He said that his German firm is working together with the All India Institute of Ayurveda, which is already financing studies regarding Ayurvedic remedies against COVID-19, in a bid to bring the best of both worlds together. Dr Garbe even noted the economic aspects and called for an "approachable, applicable and actionable approach" so that the studies can benefit all the people.

What is Ayurgenomics?

Speaking about Ayurgemonic, the doctor said that the WFEB is looking at the treatment part, which is more important. He said that in future if there is a new virus, it is important to improve the human immune system in a bid to avoid the current pandemic situation. Dr Garbe concluded by saying that the Ayurgenomics approach may not be accepted in several parts of the world immediately, however, he added that you have to teach them the importance and make them aware of the trial process to gain their confidence so that they also trust Ayurgenomics.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that Dr Garbe is also a keynote speaker and panellist for the session "Future of Healthcare Post Covid: Moving Towards an Integrative Approach" for the main event on April 7. The WFEB will be hosting discussions on the ethical implications and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of WFEB to the chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) are among the key speakers of the event that will touch upon crucial issues like mental health, the ethical and moral leadership crisis revealed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a holistic approach to health and wellbeing, the threat of vaccine nationalism, the role of media during the pandemic, etc.

(Image Credits: WFEB/Facebook)