'Ayurveda Is A Strong Pillar...': PM Modi Addresses 9th World Ayurveda Congress In Goa

After a development boost in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, December 11, addressed a valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress in Goa.

After inaugurating three National AYUSH Institutes -- All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) of Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM) of Ghaziabad, and National Institute of Homeopathy (NIH) of Delhi during the Valedictory function of 9th World Ayurveda Congress in Goa's Panaji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that these three institutions will give speed to the AYUSH healthcare system.

"Over 30 countries have recognised Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system. We have to promote Ayurveda in other countries also. Ayurveda is a strong pillar. It promotes wellness," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, "India has proudly embraced the presidency of G20 and the theme of G20 has been finalised as 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. India commits to the welfare of the world through its contributions and achievements in the field of knowledge, science and culture."

'One Earth One Health'

Speaking about Ayurveda and Yoga, PM Modi averred that Ayurveda is not just about treatment, it also promotes wellness. "Yoga and Ayurveda are the new hope for the world. We had Ayurveda's result as well as effect, but we were lagging behind in terms of evidence. Therefore, today we have to do documentation of Data-Based Evidence."

He further asserted that Ayurveda teaches people the right way of living and it is a guide on how to maintain our mental and physical health. "We have put forward a futuristic vision of 'One Earth One Health' before the world. It means a universal vision for health. Ayurveda teaches us that just like a machine, our body also works well only when both its hardware (body) and software (heart) work in tandem," the Prime Minister added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal in Goa. PM Modi arrived in the coastal state this afternoon to address the valedictory session of the 9th world Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo. Representatives from more than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress.