AYUSH Min Sonowal To Launch AIIA's Incubation Centre For Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the All India Institute of Ayurveda's (AIIA) Incubation Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (AIIA- iCAINE) on October 29 at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, according to the Ministry of AYUSH. The ministry informed that Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State for AYUSH and Women and Child Development, will also be present at the event, which is part of the sixth Ayurveda Day celebrations with the theme "Ayurveda for Poshan."

According to the ministry, a nationwide seminar on "Start-ups in the AYUSH Sector- Scope and Opportunities (AYUR-UDYAMAH)" will be held on October 30 as part of the programme. The event will feature representatives from the Ayurveda sector from across India, as well as about 400 AYUSH institutes and MoU partners working with AIIA.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has established an incubator and innovation centre at its campus to nucleate a cluster of new-age ventures in order to foster entrepreneurship by using academic knowledge. The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the Government of India has designated AIIA as a Host Institute (HI), which will assist innovators in developing and nurturing their ideas.

Sarbananda Sonowal launches Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2021, "Startups are new forms of wealth creators in our country," emphasising the need for the government to strive tirelessly to make India's Startups and Startup Ecosystem the finest in the world.

For the development and promotion of the AYUSH system of medicine, the Indian government is executing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) through States/UTs, informed the ministry. In addition to the above, AIIA has created an immunity-boosting 'Bal Raksha Kit' for youngsters aged six to 16, which will be introduced during the event.

On the occasion of Ayurveda Day, 10,000 free Bal Raksha kits will be distributed to children. Recently, the All India Institute of Ayurveda established a well-equipped Blood Bank, which will be launched on the day of the event, with a relevant licence from the appropriate authority of the Government of India, according to the ministry.

The Ayurveda Food Expo will be a significant attraction of the event, displaying various innovative dishes such as ready-to-eat healthy meals and others to demonstrate the strength of Ayurveda in the food sector. It will be the ideal platform for bringing together various Ayurvedic stakeholders under one roof, said the ministry.

Eminent speakers from the Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), IIT, NCISM, NIFTEM, Food Technologists, and Entrepreneurs will share their expertise on October 30, Saturday, during a National seminar at AIIA campus.

The launch of Qualification Packs for the AYUSH Sub Sector Skill Council within the Health Sector Skill Council will also take place during the event (HSCC). Since 2018, AIIA has been working as a nodal organisation in the execution of skill development initiatives in the AYUSH sector under the guidance of the Ministry of AYUSH, and the Ministry has recognised AIIA as the centre of excellence in skill development under HSSC, it added.

Image: PTI