AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik Tests Positive For COVID-19, Opts For Home Isolation

In a big development on Wednesday, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Naik is the 5th Union Minister after Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, and Arjun Ram Meghwal to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Writing on Twitter, the AYUSH Minister revealed that he is asymptomatic and has opted for home isolation.

He advised the people who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19 and take adequate precautions. Leading politicians and constitutional functionaries such as Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, and former President Pranab Mukherjee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Currently, there are 6,43,948 active COVID-19 cases in India while 16,39,599 patients have been discharged and 46,091 fatalities have been reported.

I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation.

COVID-19 crisis in India

At present, India is witnessing the Unlock 3.0 phase wherein the night curfew has been lifted and the gymnasiums have been allowed to re-commence their operations. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers and representatives of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing to discuss the current situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned that almost 80% of the active cases are from the aforesaid 10 states. During the meeting, the PM stressed the need to urgently ramp up testing in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana.

He stated that all those who come in contact with an infected person must be traced and tested for COVID-19 within the initial 72 hours. Additionally, PM Modi recounted the experience of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in preparing a roadmap for tackling the pandemic in Delhi and nearby states. On this occasion, the Chief Ministers praised the leadership of the PM and requested further guidance from the Health Ministry for conducting sero-surveillance.

