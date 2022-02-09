Ayush Minister Sonowal Launches Dedicated Storefront For Ayurvedic Products On Amazon

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched a dedicated storefront for ayurvedic products on e-commerce website Amazon.in.

This storefront will enhance the visibility of unique ayurvedic products such as various kinds of juices, skincare supplements, immunity boosters, oils and more from small businesses and startups, an Ayush ministry statement said.

It will make shopping easier as product selection has been organised according to focus areas and health benefits such as pain management, immunity boosters, blood purifiers, women's health, weight management and mental wellness, etc.

Speaking at the virtual launch event, Sonowal said, "It is important to scientifically develop Ayurveda, Siddha, Homeopathy medicines for COVID-19. It is equally important to establish a robust marketing network for these products to reach the masses.

"I am happy that Amazon, through its e-commerce platform, has been instrumental in strengthening the supply chain by ensuring the delivery of products, whether it may be Chyawanprash, AyushKadha, or Ayush-64.

"As a nation, we need to take the necessary steps to encourage small and big companies as well as startups to focus on making Ayush a part of our daily lives which will be a step forward towards fulfilling Prime Minister of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

The ministry is also promoting the Ayu-Raksha kit, Bala-Raksha kit and Swasthya Raksha kit developed by the All India Institute of Ayurveda for protection against COVID-19, Sonowal said.

These kits are a combo-pack of three-four ayurvedic medicines e.g. Samshamani Vati, Anu Taila, Ayush Kwath and Chyawanprash.

"Various initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH have increased the Ayush market size from USD 3 billion in 2014 to USD 18 billion," Sonowal said.

"Ayush manufacturing sector as well as service sector should take the maximum advantage of various promotional schemes launched by the government to further scale-up the Ayush market," he said.

Manish Tiwary, country manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India, said, "Ayurveda has always been a part of the Indian way of life and we are happy to launch this dedicated storefront. The Government of India is putting a special focus on creating awareness about Ayurveda and this storefront is a part of our efforts to contribute to this vision and make ayurvedic products more accessible to customers."

