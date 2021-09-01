Ayush Minister Sonowal Launches Y-Break Yoga Protocol Mobile App For Working Professionals

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched a mobile application with a five-minute Yoga protocol specially designed for working professionals. This mobile application is designed for working professionals to de-stress, refresh and re-focus at their workplace to increase their productivity; consists of Asanas, Pranayam and Dhyana.

Sarbananda Sonowal launches new mobile application

While listing the benefits, former Assam Chief Minister Sonowal said, "We know that the corporate professionals often experience stress and also physical problems due to their occupation. Of course, the other professions are also not exempted from such problems."

Considering the working population, Sonowal said that this mobile application named Y-Break would give the employees some solace at the workplace. He said, "This Y-Break, if practised sincerely, is going to play a major role in the maintenance of the health of the people."

As per a statement issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, in a glittering ceremony that reflected the whole government approach of PM Modi and saw the participation of Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State (I/c) Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Sonowal launched the 'Y-Break' mobile application at Vigyan Bhawan today. Rijiju appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Ayush in developing this mobile application and said it would "spread like a wildfire".

1,000 wellness centres under National Ayush Mission to be set Up in NE States

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Minister had announced that 1,000 health and wellness centres would be set up across the northeastern states as part of the National Ayush Mission (NAM) to boost traditional healthcare services. The initiative's objective is to provide services of a holistic wellness model based on Ayush principles and practices, he said. A total of 100 dispensaries under the mission will also be set up in the northeast region, Sonowal added while addressing a conference on promoting Ayush systems here. Sonowal said, "Strategic Policy and Facilitation Bureau will encourage potential investors to pump in money in the proposed wellness centres for manufacturing and services in the northeastern states."

(Image Credit: Twitter-@sarbanandsonwal)