Ayush Ministry Expands Free Distribution Of COVID Drug 'AYUSH-64' To 25 Locations In Delhi

The Central Government on Friday announced that a network of distribution outlets for free COVID-19 drug, AYUSH-64 has been expanded to 25 locations in Delhi. The action from the government arrives as India is facing a violent outbreak of the virus. The drug has proven effective for asymptomatic, mild, and moderate COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation. Tablets can be availed through hard or soft copies of the COVID positive report and Aadhar Card by patients or any representative. The ministry informed that the main collaborator organization Sewa Bharti has started the distribution in 17 locations while Ayush institutions including the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy, and Dr. D. P. Rastogi Central Research Institute of Homoeopathy have also started the distribution.

The Ministry of AYUSH also informed that the expansion will continue.

"In two days’ time this number is expected to cross 30. Those COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation or are staying at some government/NGO arranged isolation centres are benefiting from this initiative of the Ministry of Ayush. The free distribution drive has reached to more than20 states and the intra state reach is expanding on a continuous basis," added the Ministry of AYUSH.

The Ministry further added that the circulation of the drug began with seven locations last Saturday. Moreover, the Ministry has also expanded the distribution of KabasuraKudineer, a drug that is given for common respiratory ailments such as the flu and cold.

24x7 service

The All India Institute of Ayurveda has opened its free distribution counter 24x7 to combat the spread of the virus in the national capital. The tablets can be taken from any of the 17 added locations including Shahdara, Gandhi Nagar, Indraprastha, Himmatpuri (Mayur Vihar Phase-1), Kaalkaji, Badarpur, Karawal Nagar, Brahmpuri, NandNagri (2), Rohtas Nagar, Tilak Nagar, JanakPuri, Rohini, Kanjhavla, Narela and Buradi any day between 9.30 am – 4.30 pm. Additional sale counter has also been set up at the reception of Ayush Bhawan where both AYUSH 64 and AYURAKSHA kits are available.

AYUSH 64

The poly herbal formulated drug has been tested useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild, and moderate COVID-19 infection. The National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga has recommended this medicine. AYUSH 64 has been approved after multi-centre clinical trials done under the Ministry of AYUSH-CSIR Joint Monitoring Committee for clinical trial under the chairmanship of former ICMR DG Dr. V M Katoch.