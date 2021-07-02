Ayush Ministry Identifies Traditional Medicine Benefits Of Colocasia Leaf Rolls

The Colocasia leaf rolls have secured a position under ‘traditional food recipes’ by the Ayush Ministry due to its traditional medicinal value. Along with that, a local delicacy, Pathrode, made with the leaf rolls has been chosen as one of the 26 dishes enlisted for health development in the ‘Traditional Food Recipe.’ The Central authorities have revealed that the Pathrode has several dietary benefits and passes for specially chosen recipes for health development. Found along the Konkan area of the Karnataka coast, the Colocasia leaf roll is also called Patra Vade in many South Indian Households.

The Karnataka Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shobha Karandlage took to Twitter to express her happiness on this recognition. She asked the non-Mangaloreans to try the "delicious food of coastal cuisine." People from across South India have also expressed their happiness on Twitter. Locals have shared images of how the dish is prepared and presented on their social media.

Goodness Wrapped In a Leaf!



Patrode, a mouth-watering regional food of Namma Tulunad is now recognised by the @moayush as "Traditional food recipes from the AYUSH system of medicine".



Dear Non-Mangaloreans, try this delicious food of coastal cuisine!https://t.co/36rSMq2eSL pic.twitter.com/PxKaUX9WPp — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) June 30, 2021

What is Pathrode?

Pathrode has been derived from two words, patra- meaning giant leaf and vade is a famous delicacy in South India, especially in Mangalore. Pathrode is a delicacy made of Colocasia leaf and served with traditional coconut and mustard chutney or curry. It is easily digestible and the leaves can also be easily grown in the household or available in the market as well. It is also known as ‘chembila appam’ in Kerala.

Nutritional Value of Colocasia

Colocasia leaves are known to be rich in iron, phenols, tannin iron, flavonoids, and glycosides, which help to decrease irritation. Besides, they are also said to be highly beneficial to boost haemoglobin, Vitamin C and Beta Carotene as well. They are found along with Southeastern Asia and the Indian Subcontinent. They are mostly found in Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Bengal where it is called by different names. The leaves grow naturally in the backyards of the households during monsoon and the Coastal communities call it 'Kesu'.

The Booklet: Traditional Food Recipes

The Ayush Ministry, under the Government of India, encourages healthy habits among the citizens of India. In order to reach out to the people, it has published a booklet named “Traditional Food Recipies” from the AYUSH System of Medicine from Ayushman Bharat. The booklet has compiled 26 recipes with medicinal and health values picked up from all over across the country. These recipes are said to help in prevention as well as steady recovery from diseases. The “Traditional Food Recipes” booklet includes recipes like amla squash, ragi and banana smoothie, kulattha rasam, etc. There are several leaf-based diets that help control heart disease and control sugar levels like peya (medicinal rice gruel) and Khalam (medicinal buttermilk) among many others. The booklet also comprises recipes for lactating mothers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the release of commemorative postal stamps and distribution of Yoga Awards had encouraged the inclusion of traditional food recipes in August 2019. Furthermore, the Joint Secretary in the Ayush Ministry, Roshan Jaggi said during the event that the Ministry looks forward to creating abundant awareness in the Indian community regarding Ayush-based food habits. With the entry of the monsoon, the Kerala and Udupi farmers are looking ahead to grow and sell Colocasia leaf to increase immunity during this pandemic season.

(Image Credit: PTI)