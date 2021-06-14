Ayush Ministry Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For Children; All You Need To Know

The Ayush Ministry on Friday released a detailed document titled "Home care guidelines for children and Advisory for AYUSH Practitioners about prophylactic care in Children during the COVID-19 Pandemic". This document will provide guidelines on how to protect children during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines stated that for better compliance of children it is very important that parents, caregiver should set an example by following COVID appropriate behaviour themselves.
General Care for children under parent's supervision
- Handwashing- Regular hand-wash for a minimum of 20 mins, alcohol-based sanitisers,
- Proper Mask- mask mandatory for children above the age of 12, mask mandatory for children age between 5 to 12 under parent's supervision, mask desirable for children age between 2 to5 years under parents supervision and no mask for children below 2 years.
- Social Distancing - a distance of preferably 6 feet or at least 3 feet, avoid travelling and crowded places.
- Respiratory hygiene- children should be educated to cover their nose and mouth with tissue paper/handkerchief, droplets should not touch the palms or liberated in air and proper disposal of tissue paper
General guidelines for daily routine
- Give them lukewarm water to drink according to their capacity
- Maintaining oral & dental hygiene
- Oil massage followed by a warm bath
- Physical activities like Yoga and meditation
- Diet- Children should have a balanced diet in suitable amount according to their appetite
- Adequate sleep
- The daily regime should be followed that should involve academic, hobby and family time
Mental Health of Children
- Parents should maintain their physical and mental health to support children
- Bonding with children
- Empathize with children
- Appreciate children and avoid criticism
- Listen to their needs and emotional outpour
- Engage them in recreational activities
Special precautions
- COVID suspect children should not be in contact with the grandparents as elderly people are at high risk
- Teleconsultation for a child from a doctor rather than going to the clinic
- Parents should keep them updated with the latest relevant guidelines from authentic sources
Prophylaxes (preventive) measures for COVID-19
- Samshamani Vati crushed and mixed with honey- twice a day
- Amla Murabba(mashed) or Chyavanprash Avaleha twice a day
- Ashwagandha root powder twice a day with warm milk
- Haldi turmeric milk twice a day with hot milk
