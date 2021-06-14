Ayush Ministry Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For Children; All You Need To Know

The Ayush Ministry on Friday released a detailed document titled "Home care guidelines for children and Advisory for AYUSH Practitioners about prophylactic care in Children during the COVID-19 Pandemic". This document will provide guidelines on how to protect children during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines stated that for better compliance of children it is very important that parents, caregiver should set an example by following COVID appropriate behaviour themselves.

General Care for children under parent's supervision

Handwashing - Regular hand-wash for a minimum of 20 mins, alcohol-based sanitisers,

- Regular hand-wash for a minimum of 20 mins, alcohol-based sanitisers, Proper Mask - mask mandatory for children above the age of 12, mask mandatory for children age between 5 to 12 under parent's supervision, mask desirable for children age between 2 to5 years under parents supervision and no mask for children below 2 years.

- mask mandatory for children above the age of 12, mask mandatory for children age between 5 to 12 under parent's supervision, mask desirable for children age between 2 to5 years under parents supervision and no mask for children below 2 years. Social Distancing - a distance of preferably 6 feet or at least 3 feet, avoid travelling and crowded places.

- a distance of preferably 6 feet or at least 3 feet, avoid travelling and crowded places. Respiratory hygiene- children should be educated to cover their nose and mouth with tissue paper/handkerchief, droplets should not touch the palms or liberated in air and proper disposal of tissue paper

General guidelines for daily routine

Give them lukewarm water to drink according to their capacity

Maintaining oral & dental hygiene

Oil massage followed by a warm bath

Physical activities like Yoga and meditation

Diet- Children should have a balanced diet in suitable amount according to their appetite

Adequate sleep

The daily regime should be followed that should involve academic, hobby and family time

Mental Health of Children

Parents should maintain their physical and mental health to support children

Bonding with children

Empathize with children

Appreciate children and avoid criticism

Listen to their needs and emotional outpour

Engage them in recreational activities

Special precautions

COVID suspect children should not be in contact with the grandparents as elderly people are at high risk

Teleconsultation for a child from a doctor rather than going to the clinic

Parents should keep them updated with the latest relevant guidelines from authentic sources

Prophylaxes (preventive) measures for COVID-19

Samshamani Vati crushed and mixed with honey- twice a day

Amla Murabba(mashed) or Chyavanprash Avaleha twice a day

Ashwagandha root powder twice a day with warm milk

Haldi turmeric milk twice a day with hot milk

(Image Credits: PTI)